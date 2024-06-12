Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

12 June 2024, 11:47

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already
Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2024 couples are forever changing so here's everything you need to know about the latest pairs, recouplings and dramas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 has brought the drama with their cast including Harriet Blackmore, Ronnie Vint, Jess White and Sam Kenny. Let's also not forget the first celebrity bombshell in the form of Joey Essex - so who are the current couples?

Only a few weeks into the popular ITV2 show, the villa housemates have already found themselves in numerous couples as the introduction of bombshells Uma Jammeh and Omar Nyame really shook things up in terms of romantic connections.

And as if that's not enough Love Island drama to keep up with, there's also partner stealing, new bombshells and shock dumpings on the horizon.

So who is currently coupled up on Love Island 2024? And who have the contestants been in a couple with before? Here's all the coupling details you need to know to stay on top of who is into who.

Love Island's Jess and Ronnie epically fell out over their recent recoupling
Love Island's Jess and Ronnie epically fell out over their recent recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Who are the current Love Island 2024 couples?

We're only two weeks in and there's only been one real recoupling where the boys chose the girls who they wanted to share a bed with.

There's also been a shock twist where Mimii and Omar chose to steal partners as the only single people in the villa. So the current couples are:

  • Munveer and Patsy
  • Ciaran and Nicole
  • Ronnie and Jess
  • Joey and Samantha
  • Sean and Harriett
  • Mimii and Ayo
  • Omar and Uma
Love Island's Mimii and Munveer where voted the best girlfriend and boyfriend material
Love Island's Mimii and Munveer where voted the best girlfriend and boyfriend material. Picture: ITV2

What other Love Island couples have there been so far in 2024?

On their very first day in the Love Island villa, they were asked to rate the opposite sex contestants in order of best to worst girlfriend or boyfriend material.

Those at the top then formed a couple, those who were in second formed a couple and so on. This meant the first couples were:

  • Munveer and Mimii
  • Ciaran and Nicole
  • Ronnie and Jess
  • Sam and Samantha
  • Sean and Harriett
  • Ayo and Patsy

Joey then made his shock entrance into the villa, stealing Samantha and leaving Sam dumped from the villa.

Later on, Uma was the second bombshell, stealing Ayo away from Mimii. But there wasn't tears for long as Omar was waiting for Mimii in the hideaway.

With plenty of re-couplings on the way, we can expect things to get very messy indeed.

READ MORE:

