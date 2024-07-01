What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

There may be in trouble in paradise as Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor new girl Ellie. But how do they know each other? Here is all the gossip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island has already had loads of love triangles so far, but could another one be brewing between Ciaran, Nicole and Casa Amor new girl Ellie?

While we've already seen a triangle form between Ronnie, Harriett and Jess, and a love quadrangle between Joey, Grace, Jessy and newbie Emma, there may be another romantic connection which will cause tension in the villa.

While Welsh lovers Ciaran and Nicola have already declared their love for each other, they may have a rocky journey ahead as it seems like the Love Island boy has some history with Ellie.

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Here is everything we know about their past.

The Casa Amor girls have connections with the boys. Picture: ITV

What happened between Ciaran and Ellie on Love Island?

Speaking prior to entering the villa, Ellie revealed she shared a past with Ciaran, stating: "I have chatted to Ciaran in the past and am looking forward to reconnecting with him in Casa Amor."

Currently Ellie and Ciaran follow each other on Instagram, so could this mean that the blooming love between the Welsh lad and lass will be over before it's even begun?

Ciaran will be shocked by Ellie's arrival. Picture: ITV

Things were later stirred up even more when Ciaran's mum Hayley confirmed that the two have a past.

During an episode of Love Island: After Sun, Hayley told host Maya Jama: "There's a lady in there - whats her name - yeah Ellie [Jackson], he knows her. I think Ellie had chased ... Ellie had conversations with Ciaran.

"They like each others posts on Instagram, we have done our homework!"

New girl Ellie shares a past with Ciaran. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to give their predictions on whether Ciaran will stay loyal to Nicole, or move on with Ellie.

One user wrote: "Ciaran could be in trouble...he already KNOWS one of the Casa bombshells, Ellie, and has previously liked her posts on social media... Will he stay loyal to Nicole, though?"

Another added: "Ciaran knows Ellie the new bombshell which means Nicole is going to kick off whatever happens."

While a third stated: "Ciaran's mom basically just said Ciaran is gonna cheat on Nicole with this like girl"