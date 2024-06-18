Who is Love Island's Grace Rosà Jackson? Age, businesses, Instagram and Joey Essex history revealed

18 June 2024, 20:54

Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson
Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Grace Jackson has entered the Love Island villa as Joey Essex's ex bit who is she? What's her job and businesses? And how old is she? Here's all the interesting facts you should know.

Love Island delivered three new bombshells in the shape of Wil Anderson, Tiffany Leighton and blonde beauty Grace Rosà Jackson.

With her sights set firmly on Joey Essex, mainly because he's an ex-boyfriend of hers and they have unfinished business, the social media star and influencer wasted no time in finding her match.

Looking for a boy who can keep up with her lifestyle and energy, Grace is set for a summer looking for love and she hopes the Love Island villa will give her Mr Right.

So what do we need to know about bombshell Grace Rosà ? How old is she? Where is she from? And what are her successful businesses? Here's all her important facts.

Love Island's Grace Jackson and Joey Essex have rekindled their romance
Love Island's Grace Jackson and Joey Essex have rekindled their romance. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island 2024 star Grace Rosà Jackson?

Age: 25

From: Manchester

Instagram: @gracexrosa

Grace has a very busy lifestyle with her modelling and growing business empire so wants a man who doesn't mind her jet-setting ways.

Before heading into the villa she said: "I like to go out and go abroad a lot. They can't keep up with my lifestyle!

"It's the life that I want, and it helps with my business. To sit in and be single, I can't understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s."

What is Love Island Grace Anderson's job and what are her businesses?

Grace is a successful model and has worked on multiple campaigns including Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and Fashionova.

However, she doesn't just rely on modelling for her income but also has two businesses she runs on the side. Firstly, she co-owns a social media management agency called Social Clubhouse.

Grace also runs an events company called 'Vamos'.

Will, Grace and Tiffany enter the Love Island villa

What is Grace Anderson and Joey Essex's history?

It's clear there's unfinished business between Joey and Grace as they continue to grow their connection in the villa - so how do they know one another?

Speaking on the show, Grace revealed her and Joey got together last summer after meeting in Ibiza. She described their romance as "intense" and that things ended on "frosty terms".

Joey has apologised for how they split in the villa, explaining things got too serious too quickly for him.

They were together for a couple of months but have not seen each other since July 2024. However, Grace did reveal Joey has been messaging her in recent months.

