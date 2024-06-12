Love Island fans urge producers to 'axe' two islanders after their 'disgusting' behaviour

12 June 2024, 11:42

Love Island fans have called for two contestants to be 'axed'
Love Island fans have called for two contestants to be 'axed'. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Viewers are not happy with Ayo Odukoya and Ronnie Vint after the pair caused chaos in the Love Island villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans have called for two Islanders to be axed from the show after their behaviour was branded 'disgusting'.

Viewers turned on Ayo Odukoya, 25, and Ronnie Vint, 27, after the pair became embroiled in various love triangles which have caused chaos in the villa.

Jess White, 24, and Harriett Blackmore, 24, found themselves at the centre of Ron's affections, whereas Mimii Ngulube, 24, and Uma Jammeh, 24, are confused as to where they stand with Ayo.

With both men unable to make their mind up regarding who they want to be in a couple with, fans have been left frustrated by their antics.

Ayo Odukoya has found himself in a love triangle with Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube
Ayo Odukoya has found himself in a love triangle with Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, viewers aired their opinions regarding Ayo and Ronnie's behaviour.

One user wrote: "It’s enough send Ayo home #loveIsland"

Another added: "Ayo and Ronnie are boldly in two couples and the women are literally just going along with it. You can’t make this s*** up. #loveisland."

With a third stating: "Producers, please find more decent examples of men than Ayo and Ronnie. Stop giving them this much airtime!! Disgusting."

Ronnie Vint has also found connections with Harriett Blackmore and Jess White
Ronnie Vint has also found connections with Harriett Blackmore and Jess White. Picture: ITV

Last night's episode saw Uma break down in tears after she discovered Mimii and Ayo shared a kiss following the most recent recoupling.

Viewers watched as Mimii chose to 'steal' Ayo, leaving Uma to couple up with new boy Omar Nyame, 25. Unfortunately for Omar their new couple didn't get off to the best of starts as Uma stormed off when her new partnership was announced.

Meanwhile things weren't looking great between Jess and Ronnie, after his secret kiss with Harriett was uncovered.

Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube were suspicious of Ayo Odukoya
Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube were suspicious of Ayo Odukoya. Picture: ITV

An annoyed Jess put Ronnie firmly in the dog house, however he did manage to smooth things over as the day progressed.

But things took a turn when Ronnie had a flirty chat with Harriett, as the girls went on to confide in each other about what the 27-year-old had said to them. Noting some similarities, the girls quietly fumed as Ronnie sat unaware with the rest of the boys.

In classic Love Island fashion the episode was left on a cliffhanger, so fans will have to wait until tonight to see what unfolds between the Islanders.

Ronnie Vint is currently coupled up with Jess White
Ronnie Vint is currently coupled up with Jess White. Picture: ITV

This season of Love Island has seen shocks and surprises aplenty with TOWIE star Joey Essex, 33, arriving as the first bombshell of 2024.

Viewers were left stunned by his appearance, with many taking to X, to discuss the episode.

A user wrote: joey essex coming in as a bombshell in love island was not on my 2024 bingo card #loveIsland"

A second added: "Joey Essex going in as a bombshell is like a fever dream. This series is gonna be chaotic #loveIsland"

With another stating: "Joey Essex being the first bombshell to enter love island is literally the funniest thing to ever happen on this show #LoveIsland"

