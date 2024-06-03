Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

3 June 2024, 20:53

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024
Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024. Picture: Instagram/@mimiitafara

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024’s Mimii Ngulube will join the villa this June, but before the summer series kicks off, we want to get to know our islanders. So from her age, job and Instagram to her stance on diversity, who is Mimii?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Mimii Ngulube will be heading into the villa for series 11 alongside six boys and five more girls as they all do their very best to find love.

The Portsmouth local is done with her dating scene and is ready to look outside her area for ‘The One’, and everyone’s favourite host Maya Jama will be there to help her on her way.

Returning for her fourth season, the seasoned host will be there to strike fear into the hearts of the Islanders all whilst looking incredibly fashionable.

From her age, job and Instagram to her thoughts on diversity, here’s what you need to know about Love Island's Mimii Ngulube.

Mimii Ngulube is looking for love on Love Island
Mimii Ngulube is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube?

Mimii is 24-years-old and her full name is actually Michelle Ngulube, she just goes by Mimii for short.

Despite her young age, Mimii knows who she is and what she can bring to a relationship stating: "I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man.

"I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people laugh. Bringing honesty as well - I’m good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar."

Where is Miimi Ngulube from?

Love Island star Miimi is from Portsmouth. Despite being a relatively large city, dating in Portsmouth hasn't been easy for Miimi.

The budding influencer revealed: "The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!"

Miimi Ngulube is hoping to find a partner on Love Island
Miimi Ngulube is hoping to find a partner on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@mimiitafara

What is Love Island Mimii Ngulube’s job?

Mimii has fully trained to be a mental health nurse, revealing to the Radio Times: "Now I've got my degree, it's the perfect time to kind of explore before I go into that career."

Mimii disclosed that now that she’s pocketed the degree, she knows she can always go back to her career in mental health, however for now she’s seeing what opportunities will come her way.

"I would like to go back. I think eventually. Right now, I'm just living in the moment but with the mental health stuff, my goal was to become a therapist,” she told the tabloids.

"That's something I'd visit later, I'm still young so I can still go back and do that when I'm ready. I feel like right now I'm just literally living and taking every day as it comes."

Is Love Island's Mimii Ngulube an actress?

Prior to entering the villa, it was revealed that Mimii has dabbled in acting, taking part in a local production of Grease.

However it appears that acting is just a hobby for Mimii and her main focus is her role as a mental health nurse.

Miimi Ngulube is a Love Island 2024 contestant
Miimi Ngulube is a Love Island 2024 contestant. Picture: Instagram/@mimiitafara

What’s Love Island’s Miimi Ngulube said about diversity?

Some critique for Love Island has crept up online after the cast lineup was released in May. With Mimii just one of three people of colour on the 12-person lineup, fans are worried about the lack of diversity in the show.

However, when asked about her thoughts on the topic, Mimii didn’t seem as concerned.

"I feel like it's less of an issue now," she explained to Radio Times: "Just because the recent years I feel like they've very much improved. Obviously, I'm not too sure who's going in or anything like that, so I don't know if it's just going to be me or not. But I'm pretty sure it'll be fine."

"I don't feel any pressure or anything of that thought because the way I am will show, culturally anyway."

What’s Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s Instagram?

You can find Mimii on Instagram with her handle @mimiitafara.

She often shares images of her nights out with friends and stunning outfits.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 and husband Noel make?

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson

Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

MAFS Lucinda Light has revealed the financial troubles she faced before the show

Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed