Love Island 2024’s Mimii Ngulube will join the villa this June, but before the summer series kicks off, we want to get to know our islanders. So from her age, job and Instagram to her stance on diversity, who is Mimii?

Love Island contestant Mimii Ngulube will be heading into the villa for series 11 alongside six boys and five more girls as they all do their very best to find love.

The Portsmouth local is done with her dating scene and is ready to look outside her area for ‘The One’, and everyone’s favourite host Maya Jama will be there to help her on her way.

Returning for her fourth season, the seasoned host will be there to strike fear into the hearts of the Islanders all whilst looking incredibly fashionable.

How old is Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube?

Mimii is 24-years-old and her full name is actually Michelle Ngulube, she just goes by Mimii for short.

Despite her young age, Mimii knows who she is and what she can bring to a relationship stating: "I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man.

"I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people laugh. Bringing honesty as well - I’m good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar."

Where is Miimi Ngulube from?

Love Island star Miimi is from Portsmouth. Despite being a relatively large city, dating in Portsmouth hasn't been easy for Miimi.

The budding influencer revealed: "The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!"

What is Love Island Mimii Ngulube’s job?

Mimii has fully trained to be a mental health nurse, revealing to the Radio Times: "Now I've got my degree, it's the perfect time to kind of explore before I go into that career."

Mimii disclosed that now that she’s pocketed the degree, she knows she can always go back to her career in mental health, however for now she’s seeing what opportunities will come her way.

"I would like to go back. I think eventually. Right now, I'm just living in the moment but with the mental health stuff, my goal was to become a therapist,” she told the tabloids.

"That's something I'd visit later, I'm still young so I can still go back and do that when I'm ready. I feel like right now I'm just literally living and taking every day as it comes."

Is Love Island's Mimii Ngulube an actress?

Prior to entering the villa, it was revealed that Mimii has dabbled in acting, taking part in a local production of Grease.

However it appears that acting is just a hobby for Mimii and her main focus is her role as a mental health nurse.

What’s Love Island’s Miimi Ngulube said about diversity?

Some critique for Love Island has crept up online after the cast lineup was released in May. With Mimii just one of three people of colour on the 12-person lineup, fans are worried about the lack of diversity in the show.

However, when asked about her thoughts on the topic, Mimii didn’t seem as concerned.

"I feel like it's less of an issue now," she explained to Radio Times: "Just because the recent years I feel like they've very much improved. Obviously, I'm not too sure who's going in or anything like that, so I don't know if it's just going to be me or not. But I'm pretty sure it'll be fine."

"I don't feel any pressure or anything of that thought because the way I am will show, culturally anyway."

What’s Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s Instagram?

You can find Mimii on Instagram with her handle @mimiitafara.

She often shares images of her nights out with friends and stunning outfits.