Who is the Love Island bombshell? Everything we know about the new arrival

The Love Island bombshell has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

We love a slice of drama on Love Island and there is nothing better than a surprise singleton coming in to switch things up. But who is the new bombshell? Here is everything you need to know.

The Love Island bombshell has become an iconic part of the show, with fans eagerly awaiting the new arrival to spice up villa life and rock the couples.

Drama started in the very first episode of the 2024 series, as the blissfully unaware Islanders didn't realise they were going to have a rude awakening when a new boy entered the show. With his arrival, this means the OG men will be at risk of being dumped as he is set to steal one of the girls, leaving them single.

As rumours swirl regarding who the next Love Island bombshell is, we've got all the gossip on the newest Islander, so you can get the tea before anyone else.

Who is the Love Island bombshell? Their identity revealed...

The Islanders were shocked by the new bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is the Love Island bombshell?

The first Love Island bombshell of 2024 was reality TV star Joey Essex, 33.

Fans and contestants alike where shocked when the TOWIE favourite entered the villa on the first night, surprising the fledgling couples before the first evening was out.

Upon being introduced to his fellow Islanders, Joey wasted no time in getting to know the girls and went on to kiss three of them during his first 24-hours in the villa!

Joey Essex was the first Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans were shocked by the newest bombshell.

One user wrote: "joey essex coming in as a bombshell in love island was not on my 2024 bingo card #loveIsland"

Another added: "JOEY ESSEX IS ON LOVE ISLAND WTF #loveIsland"

While a third stated: "LMAOOO WHAT IS JOEY ESSEX DOING ON LOVE ISLAND???? #LoveIsland"

Joey Essex is getting to know the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

In a First Look for this week's episode, viewers will watch as Joey navigates his budding relationships, before having to pick one girl to couple up with.

This choice means either Ronnie, Munveer, Sean, Sam, Ayo or Ciaran will be dumped from Love Island immediately. We can't wait to watch all the drama unfold!