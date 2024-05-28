Love Island cast revealed as 2024 series start date confirmed

Love Island 2024 Summer Series begins on Monday 3rd of June. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island is back and the 2024 summer cast has been announced! So who are the 12 islanders joining the villa this year? Here’s what we know.

If you have noticed a significant lack of something in your life, it may be because Love Island All Stars ended back in February and you’re been getting antsy for the next season.

Two of the five final couples from Love Island All Stars are still together, Molly Smith and Tom Clare as well as Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie, which isn’t bad considering.

But it’s time to put them in the past because, hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island’s 2024 summer series is set to drop on the 3rd of June and the first six boys and six girls have been revealed.

So who’s on Love Island 2024? Here’s what we know about the season 11 cast.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2024 cast

Patsy Fields - 29

Patsy Field will join Love Island Summer Seires 2024. Picture: ITV

Patsy Field will be representing this season, as she will attempt to find love whilst managing a disability.

Patsy is twenty-nine years old and suffers from Erb’s palsy which has left her with a shorter right arm that doesn’t function to the same ability as the left. Patsy revealed: "It doesn't define who I am, but it makes me a little different, although I’ve learnt to get on with it and it’s never held me back."

When asked what made her sign up for the reality dating show, she replied: "I think now is the right time as I’ve got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later."

Patsy self admittedly claimed she’s loud, passionate and bossy, as she stated: "My friends would say that I’m the loudest person in the group, I’m the one who’s always up for doing a dare, they’d say I was the life and soul of the party."

Mimii Ngulube - 24

Mimii Ngulube will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Mimii’s full name is Michelle and she worked as a trainee mental health nurse. However her passions lie in the arts and the Islander has performed in various theatre productions.

Despite her impressive résumé, the 24-year-old revealed that she's found it difficult dating in the past, and has turned to Love Island to find her perfect partner.

Mimii revealed: "The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating and speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!"

Ronnie Vint - 27

Ronnie Vint will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

South East London-based Ronnie Vint isn’t coming into the villa totally blind.

The footballer is close with ex-Islander and now media personality Olivia Attwood and was even best man to her now-husband Bradley Dack at their wedding.

He explained: "Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me."

With intel from Olivia, Ronnie might know how to get the most out of his villa experience, but one thing’s for sure, he seems serious about finding love.

The 27-year-old disclosed: "I’ve had two serious relationships in the past but more recently have enjoyed being single and doing my own thing as I’ve been focussed on my football career. I’ve got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with."

Sam Taylor - 23

Sam Taylor will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Sam Taylor may only be 23, but he’s well-established as a professional hairdresser in Sheffield.

The man might take after Love Island icon Kem Cetinay when it comes to his job, but that’s where the similarities end.

Sam is covered in tattoos and he doesn’t want to be judged for them, saying: "I’d say not to judge a book by its cover because how I look compared to what I do for work might not necessarily add up."

"You wouldn’t look at me as a tall guy covered in tattoos and think that I make girls' hair look pretty for a living."

Munveer Jabbal - 30

Manveer Jabbal will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

30-year-old Munveer Jabbal may be one of the older contestants in the villa, but that will not stop him from being picky.

The Islander revealed: "I haven’t found the right girl, I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible.

"You don’t know who’s single… but now you’re putting me in a place where everyone’s single so there’s no issues around that."

Munveer has built himself a solid career at a management consultancy firm, but the question is, why has come looking for love in Love Island?

The Recruitment Manager states: "London dating hasn’t worked out for me. The opportunity to be surrounded by good-looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no-brainer!

"I’m 30 years old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place."

Jess White - 25

Jess White will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Jess White is 25 from Stockport and she’s the first to admit that she’s hard work, saying: "I think I’m single because I don’t underestimate the fact that I’m hard work. I know what I want and I'm not easily pleased."

"When you’re a loud, outgoing woman, sometimes it can intimidate men - men don’t always want that."

However the Islander is ready for love, stating: "All my friends are in relationships, settled down with babies and I’m going to end up that aunt that rocks up at family parties and they say 'she's still not met someone, she’s still going to Ibiza having a midlife crisis.'

"I just want to meet somebody and to be able to do all of that stuff too."

But it may not be that simple for Jess, as she's admitted she is particularly picky when it comes to who she dates.

Speaking about her ideal type, Jess revealed: "I love a set of white Turkey teeth but a good set of Turkey teeth... I would say personality traits, you have to be family orientated. I’m so close to my mum and I’d like my future partner to be really close with their family too.

"You have to be tall, you can’t be shorter than me, I can't be having to question whether I can wear heels around you and what height of heels I can wear. If you’re vertically challenged, it’s not for me."

Ayo Odukoya - 25

Ayo Odukoyawill join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Ayo Odukoya is going to be popular in the villa, not only is the 25-year-old working footballer, but he was also signed with Kult Models and has worked with brands such as boohooMAN and Jades.

Ayo seems himself as a very easy and approachable person, saying: "I think people would have someone to come to and talk to and feel comfortable being around or to have a laugh with. I think I’m somebody everyone would talk to."

The young sportsman seems to think this will give him an advantage with the ladies in the villa, admitting: "The way I am gives off a good enough energy for people to feel comfortable around me."

Samantha Kenny - 26

Samantha Kenny will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Samantha Kenny works in a beauty salon and isn’t shy at all when posing in her swimwear on her socials.

When asked, why Love Island, the future Islander explained: "I’m ready to settle down and Love Island is an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn’t from my area. I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me."

She added: "If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type."

The scouser is ready for the world to see her emotions, saying: "I think I will definitely bring some fire, I’m very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve.

"I’m really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour."

Ciaran Davies - 21

Ciaran Davies will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Ciaran Davies may only be 21 but the young man is already ready to settle down.

Hailing from Pencoed in South Wales, the Rugby player thinks: "It’s the perfect time for me, I feel like I’m mature enough for something serious with the right girl."

The Welshman went on to explain what he looks for in a girl, stating: "Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I’m a bit of a wind-up so I want a girl who can give it back.

"Loyalty is another one for me, I think that’s the most important thing to look for in a relationship."

Harriett Blackmore - 24

Harriett Blackmore will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Harriett Blackmore is ahead of the game, already boasting over 30,000 followers on Instagram before arriving at the villa.

The 24-year-old is a dancer from Brighton who dabbled working as a personal shopper too.

Harriett has surrounded herself with a few high-profile friends, such as Saffron Barker as well as ex-Love Islander, Lucinda Strafford.

Harriett seems confident she’s going to be quite the entertainer for us this season, saying: "I’ll bring the entertainment for everyone in the Villa, whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama."

Nicole Samuel - 24

Nicole Samuel will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Nicole Samuel from Aberdare, Wales is both beauty and brains as she works as a model and account manager.

"My personality is big and I’m pretty out there, I reckon I’ll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the Villa," she explained.

She shares an interest with Harriett already as she used to be a champion dancer, revealing: "I became a world champion dancer in 2011, not many people know that. I was a professional street dancer."

Sean Stone - 24

Sean Stone will join Love Island Summer Series 2024. Picture: ITV

Sean Stone is a very entrepreneurial 24-year-old, having begun his own online sweets business during lockdown.

Just like the candy he sells, Sean considered himself to be very sweet: "I’m the kind of guy that if you broke down on the motorway and needed your tyre changed, I’d be there at any time of night."

Sean was all business when he stated he was on Love Island to find 'The One'.

"I’ve always been one for relationships and when you have found someone you want to be with it’s the best feeling. Now is the perfect time, the one thing that is missing is my soulmate."