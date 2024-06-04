Who has been dumped from Love Island? The unlucky Islander revealed

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

As the bombshells continue to be dropped, fans have been wondering who left Love Island? Here is all the gossip on the dumped Islander.

The latest episode of Love Island left us on a cliff hanger as Joey Essex, 33, chose to couple up with one girl, leaving an OG boy single.

As per the rules of Love Island, if you don't have a partner, you’re dumped from the island, so viewers know that at least one man has left the villa.

While we agonisingly wait to discover who Joey has picked from the cast, many of us avid Love Island fans want to know who was dumped before the First Look drops tomorrow.

Who has left Love Island? Here is everything we know about the latest dumping.

Not all of the OG Islanders are still on the show. Picture: ITV

Who has been dumped from Love Island?

Sam Taylor, 23, was the first Islander to be dumped from Love Island after Joey Essex stole his partner.

The most recent episode saw Joey pick which OG girl he’d like to couple up with, leaving one boy single and at risk of being dumped from the island.

Sources have told The Sun about the shock dumping, with an insider telling the publication: "The islanders were all in shock when it happened. They thought Joey coming in was the only twist."

Joey Essex had to pick a girl to couple up with. Picture: ITV

They continued: "Nobody was expecting a dumping to happen so soon. The dumped star was gutted they hardly got to spend any time in the villa and feels like they've been cheated of the whole experience.

"There were tears around the firepit. The islanders haven't known each other long but this has sent them reeling. It shows that bosses aren't messing around this series and they need to expect the unexpected."

The Islanders were reportedly left in shock following the dumping. Picture: ITV

Making his dramatic decision, Joey stated: "It’s obviously been tough because I have got to know all of you girls on a nice level. And obviously got to know all you boys on a cool level - I feel like we’re tight and we’re getting on well but this is Love Island…."

Fans watched as Joey got to know Harriett Blackmore, 24, Nicole Samuel, 24, Patsy Field, 29, Samantha Kenny, 26, Jess White, 25, and Mimii Ngulube, 24, before picking the girl he felt the strongest connection with.

The current boy Islanders include Ronnie Vint, 27, Munveer Jabbal, 30, Sean Stone, 24, and Ciaran Davies, 21.

