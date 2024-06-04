Who has been dumped from Love Island? The unlucky Islander revealed

4 June 2024, 22:03

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week
Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

As the bombshells continue to be dropped, fans have been wondering who left Love Island? Here is all the gossip on the dumped Islander.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest episode of Love Island left us on a cliff hanger as Joey Essex, 33, chose to couple up with one girl, leaving an OG boy single.

As per the rules of Love Island, if you don't have a partner, you’re dumped from the island, so viewers know that at least one man has left the villa.

While we agonisingly wait to discover who Joey has picked from the cast, many of us avid Love Island fans want to know who was dumped before the First Look drops tomorrow.

Who has left Love Island? Here is everything we know about the latest dumping.

Not all of the OG Islanders are still on the show
Not all of the OG Islanders are still on the show. Picture: ITV

Who has been dumped from Love Island?

Sam Taylor, 23, was the first Islander to be dumped from Love Island after Joey Essex stole his partner.

The most recent episode saw Joey pick which OG girl he’d like to couple up with, leaving one boy single and at risk of being dumped from the island.

Sources have told The Sun about the shock dumping, with an insider telling the publication: "The islanders were all in shock when it happened. They thought Joey coming in was the only twist."

Joey Essex had to pick a girl to couple up with
Joey Essex had to pick a girl to couple up with. Picture: ITV

They continued: "Nobody was expecting a dumping to happen so soon. The dumped star was gutted they hardly got to spend any time in the villa and feels like they've been cheated of the whole experience.

"There were tears around the firepit. The islanders haven't known each other long but this has sent them reeling. It shows that bosses aren't messing around this series and they need to expect the unexpected."

The Islanders were reportedly left in shock following the dumping
The Islanders were reportedly left in shock following the dumping. Picture: ITV

Making his dramatic decision, Joey stated: "It’s obviously been tough because I have got to know all of you girls on a nice level. And obviously got to know all you boys on a cool level - I feel like we’re tight and we’re getting on well but this is Love Island…."

Fans watched as Joey got to know Harriett Blackmore, 24, Nicole Samuel, 24, Patsy Field, 29, Samantha Kenny, 26, Jess White, 25, and Mimii Ngulube, 24, before picking the girl he felt the strongest connection with.

The current boy Islanders include Ronnie Vint, 27, Munveer Jabbal, 30, Sean Stone, 24, and Ciaran Davies, 21.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Love Island bombshell has been revealed

Who is the Love Island bombshell? Everything we know about the new arrival

Gerald Cooper is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm fans delighted as Lisa Hogan shares Gerald Cooper update following cancer diagnosis

Love Island First Look is an important video to fans

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

How much is Joey Essex being paid to go on Love Island? His fee revealed

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

16 couples are still together covering all season of Love Island UK ever

Which Love Island couples are still together now? Success stories revealed

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed
Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Here's all the women Joey Essex has been linked to over the years

Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends and relationships explained - from Vanessa Bauer to Sam Faiers

Simon Cowell is hoping to find another UK boyband sensation

Simon Cowell launches hunt for next superstar UK boyband

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire?

Joey Essex's net worth explained from TV shows, brand deals and businesses

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2024: 8 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat