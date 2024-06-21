Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

21 June 2024, 20:57

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend
Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island has welcomed newbie Wil into the villa but where is he from? And who is he coupled up with? Here's all the important details you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wil Anderson has arrived in the Love Island 2024 villa and got straight to business wooing the ladies including Uma Jammeh and new bombshell Matilda Draper.

Hoping to find his perfect match this summer in Mallorca, the contestant is hoping his "cheerful, cheeky and excitable vibe" will win over his love interests.

So who is Love Island's Wil and who is he coupled up with?

Here's everything you need to know including his age, where he's from, job and of course, his famous brother.

Wil Anderson entered as a bombshell into the Love Island villa
Wil Anderson entered as a bombshell into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson?

Age: 23

From: Whitley Bay

Instagram: @wilanderson

Wil has headed into the villa looking for the real deal after admitting he's stayed single on purpose.

He said: "I could definitely be in a relationship if I wanted to be. I'm super picky but I don't think that's a bad thing because it's worth waiting to get exactly what it is you are looking for."

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson coupled up with?

Wil has only been in the villa a short while but he was given the power on the first recoupling to pick first and he chose the beautiful Uma.

However, despite their initial connection, he's been very clear that he's still open to getting to know everyone.

Wil Anderson is hoping his personality and height will win the girls over
Wil Anderson is hoping his personality and height will win the girls over. Picture: ITV2

How tall is Love Island's Wil?

One of the tallest in the 2024 series, Wil measures in at an impressive 6ft 4inches, something he says is always a hit with the ladies.

He said: "My height usually goes down well with the girls but I'd also say my smile and personality."

What is Love Island Wil Anderson's job?

Wil is currently a quantity surveyor - someone who oversees construction projects, manages risks and controls costs.

Who is Love Island Wil Anderson's brother?

Wil's family are no strangers to a high profile as his younger brother Elliot plays football for premiere league team Newcastle United.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

Fans are demanding Netflix release 'deleted' scenes between Penelope and Colin on Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans start petition to bring back 'deleted' Colin and Penelope scenes

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who are the new Love Island 2024 bombshells?

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: UK release date and trailer

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

Francesca Bridgerton's meet with Michaela Stirling changes the course of her love story

Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling introduction brings unexpected twist for Francesca's love story
Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

Trending on Heart

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

News

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill

What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

News

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Why is today the longest day of the year? Summer solstice 2024 explained

Lifestyle

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed