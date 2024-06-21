Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island has welcomed newbie Wil into the villa but where is he from? And who is he coupled up with? Here's all the important details you need to know.

Wil Anderson has arrived in the Love Island 2024 villa and got straight to business wooing the ladies including Uma Jammeh and new bombshell Matilda Draper.

Hoping to find his perfect match this summer in Mallorca, the contestant is hoping his "cheerful, cheeky and excitable vibe" will win over his love interests.

So who is Love Island's Wil and who is he coupled up with?

Here's everything you need to know including his age, where he's from, job and of course, his famous brother.

Wil Anderson entered as a bombshell into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson?

Age: 23

From: Whitley Bay

Instagram: @wilanderson

Wil has headed into the villa looking for the real deal after admitting he's stayed single on purpose.

He said: "I could definitely be in a relationship if I wanted to be. I'm super picky but I don't think that's a bad thing because it's worth waiting to get exactly what it is you are looking for."

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson coupled up with?

Wil has only been in the villa a short while but he was given the power on the first recoupling to pick first and he chose the beautiful Uma.

However, despite their initial connection, he's been very clear that he's still open to getting to know everyone.

Wil Anderson is hoping his personality and height will win the girls over. Picture: ITV2

How tall is Love Island's Wil?

One of the tallest in the 2024 series, Wil measures in at an impressive 6ft 4inches, something he says is always a hit with the ladies.

He said: "My height usually goes down well with the girls but I'd also say my smile and personality."

What is Love Island Wil Anderson's job?

Wil is currently a quantity surveyor - someone who oversees construction projects, manages risks and controls costs.

Who is Love Island Wil Anderson's brother?

Wil's family are no strangers to a high profile as his younger brother Elliot plays football for premiere league team Newcastle United.

