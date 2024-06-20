Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Love Island star Matilda Draper from? And what's her Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 hopeful.

Love Island 2024 has welcomed another beautiful bombshell in the form of Matilda Draper - who already has a strong connection with islander Ronnie Vint.

Ready to find love after two years of the single life, the new contestant has made her interest in Omar, Wil and Sean clear as she picks them for her dinner date in her first challenge.

Saying her "kind heart" and "funny and caring" side make her a catch - will Matilda find the man of her dreams in the Love Island villa this 2024?

Here's everything you need to know about Matilda from her age, job, where she's from and exactly how she knows Ronnie.

Matilda Draper is planning on bringing sunshine and positivity to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper?

Age: 24

From: Beckenham

Instagram: @matildajdraper

After a four year relationship, Matilda took two years to live her best single life and "find herself". She said ahead of entering the villa: "I’ve been single since 2022 and gave myself last year to really focus on finding myself because I was with my ex partner from the ages of 18-22 which are your formative years.

"I was in my housewife era back then which just isn’t me, I love being silly so the last year has been about having fun and loving myself but now I’m ready to find and love my person."

She's hoping to bring some light-hearted fun to the series this year with her "sunshine" vibes.

Talking about her ideal man, she said: "I want someone with a kind heart, funny and confident. Looks wise, I like tan, good teeth and muscles."

Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Matilda Draper knew each other before the ITV2 show. Picture: ITV2

What does Love Island's Matilda Draper do for a job?

Swapping her computer and desk for a summer in the Love Island villa, Matilda's job is a recruitment consulter.

Of course, she also lives a touch of the influencer lifestyle on Instagram with a following of 13,000 before entering the popular ITV2 show.

How do Love Island's Matilda Draper and Ronnie Vint know one another?

Upon entering the villa, Matilda called up to "Ronnie boy!" letting everyone know they have a history. At first not recognising her, he soon realised it was his mate's ex-girlfriend.

Speaking about their connection she said: "We are cool. Well, I hope so."

To which he responded: "Yeah, course we are. There is no bad blood or anything."

