Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ronnievint/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island 2024 star Ronnie Vint has already made a name for himself as a successful footballer, but how old is he, how does he know Olivia Atwood and Bradley Dack and did he date Amber Davies? Here is all the juicy gossip on the new Islander.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Ronnie Vint has already caused a stir and he's barley been in the villa!

The season 11 cast member hit the headlines before going on the show after fans questioned his friendship with season three Islander Olivia Attwood, 33, and her husband Bradley Dack, 30. But it looks like Ronnie has various links to the celebrity world, with rumours of a possible fling with season three winner Amber Davies, 27, setting tongues wagging.

As Maya Jama, 29, welcomes the 2024 class to Mallorca, viewers have been wanting know a bit more about new boy Ronnie.

How old is Love Island's Ronnie Vint, what football club does he play for, how does he know Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack, and did he date Amber Davies? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Islander.

Ronnie Vint is part of the Love Island 2024 line-up. Picture: ITV

How old is Ronnie Vint?

Love Island's Ronnie is 27-years-old and feels like this is the right age to find that special someone.

The future influencer revealed: "I’ve always thought about Love Island but now I’m 27 it feels like the right age for me to be serious about finding someone and settling down."

Where is Ronnie Vint from?

Ronnie is from South East London, but despite hailing for the Capital, he has failed to find his perfect match.

Asked what he would bring to the villa, the 27-year-old revealed: "I’m a fun, bubbly person looking for a good time so I’m confident that I’ll get on really well with everyone and can hopefully find a nice girl whilst I’m at it."

Ronnie Vint is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ronnievint

How does Ronnie Vint know Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack?

Love Island star Ronnie is close pals with Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood, stating: "Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me."

The pair are so close, Ronnie was Bradley's best man at his 2023 wedding to Olivia.

Since he shares a tight friendship with former islander Olivia, Ronnie admitted she had given him some advice before he enters the villa, telling The Sun: "She spoke to me about the experience that I'm going to go through and said 'look, just enjoy it...you've always got on with everyone and that will be more than enough to get you started on the show.

"She's always been supportive and I've always been supportive of what she's done."

Ronnie Vint has various celebrity connections. Picture: Instagram/@ronnievint

What happened between Ronnie Vint and Amber Davies?

It looks like Olivia isn't the only Love Island star Ronnie knows, as it has been reported that he and season three winner Amber Davies, 27, almost dated.

Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be, with a source telling The Sun: "Ronnie and Amber enjoyed getting to know each other but things were not meant to be."

When asked if he'd ever dated anyone famous, Ronnie gave a coy response to The Sun on Sunday, stating: "Yeah a couple but they are both in relationships now."

What is Ronnie Vint's job?

Ronnie is a semi-professional footballer, currently playing for Lewes Football Club in East Sussex.

It also appears the the Love Islander played for Dartford FC before joining his current club.

Ronnie Vint is a footballer. Picture: ITV

Who is Ronnie Vint's ex-girlfriend?

It is currently unknown who Ronnie's ex is, however he has opened up about his previous relationships prior to entering the villa.

The footballing ace stated: "I’ve had two serious relationships in the past but more recently have enjoyed being single and doing my own thing as I’ve been focussed on my football career. I’ve got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with."

What is Ronnie Vint's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ronnie Vint on Instagram @ronnievint

He often shares images of his footballing triumphs as well as nights out with friends, including some snaps with Bradley and Olivia.