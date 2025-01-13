Luca Bish facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@lucabish

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars contestant Luca Bish is returning to our screens, but how old is he, who are his ex-girlfriends, what happened with Gemma Owen and does he have Instagram?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Star's 2025 cast member Luca Bish is looking for a second chance at romance as he returns to the villa.

After first appearing on the eighth series of the show, his relationship with Gemma Owen became a focal point. Following his time on the hit TV series, Luca has appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and was due to take part in the Christmas edition of the programme before it was scrapped.

Now the star is hoping to find his perfect match on Love Island All Stars where he will join cast mates Curtis Pritchard, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen and Kaz Crossley on their quest for love.

But how old is Luca, what exactly happened between him and Gemma Owen, when was he on Love Island and does he have Instagram? Here's all the details you need to know.

Luca Bish is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@lucabish

Who is Luca Bish and how old is he?

Luca was born in 1999 and celebrated his 25th birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Luca worked for his family fish business before entering the world of influencing.

When was Luca Bish first on Love Island?

Luca first gained fame appearing on season eight of Love Island in 2022 where is quickly coupled up with Gemma Owen. Whilst the pair had their ups and downs in the villa, they ended the experience together and decided to continue their relationship on the outside world.

Luca Bish took part in Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

What happened between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen?

After exiting Love Island, Luca and Gemma briefly dated before announcing their split, with Gemma writing on Instagram: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

"It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x"

Giving his side of the story, Luca wrote: "Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways."

He added: "We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for all their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her."

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen are no longer dating. Picture: ITV

Who has Luca Bish dated?

Since leaving Love Island, Luca has most recently embarked on a relationship with Giulia Ciancio.

Despite the pair's partnership being uncovered in November, the couple have since split, with a source telling The Sun: "Luca is a single man and has been been for weeks. He's looking forward to his new chapter on All Stars and wants to see if he can find a spark with someone new."

What is Luca Bish's Instagram?

Fans can follow Luca on Instagram @lucabish where he currently has 1.2 million followers. The islander often shares photos his travels as well as his career ventures.