Harriett Blackmore facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Harriett Blackmore is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@harriblackmorex/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars will see Harriett back on our screens, but how old is she, when was she on Love Island, what happened between her and Ronnie Vint and does she have Instagram?

Viewers are set to see even more drama on Love Island All Stars, as Harriet Blackmore returns to the villa to confront her ex Ronnie Vint.

Following the revelation that her former beau was messaging fellow Islander Olivia Hawkins whilst they were together, fans are hoping fireworks will go off upon Harriett's return.

As she joins the rest of the cast in South Africa, we're keen to learn more about the feisty TV star who is certain to ruffle a feather or two.

How old is Harriett, when was she on Love Island, what happened between her and Ronnie, who are her boyfriends and does she have Instagram?

Harriett Blackmore is returning to the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@harriblackmorex

Who is Harriett Blackmore and how old is she?

Harriett was born on May 4th 2000 and celebrated her 24th birthday in 2024.

Prior to taking part in Love Island, Harriett was dancer and personal shopper, since then she has built her influencing career and worked with brands such as Oh Polly and White Fox Boutique.

When was Harriett Blackmore first on Love Island?

Harriett first appeared on Love Island in 2024 when she was cast in the eleventh season of the show. Throughout her time on the show Harriett was always interested in Ronnie, even if it was reciprocated all of the time.

After finding herself in a love triangle with fellow Islander Jess White, Ronnie eventually chose to couple up with Harriett and the pair left the show together.

Harriett Blackmore took part in Love Island season 11. Picture: ITV

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint?

Three months after they left the villa, Harriett and Ronnie called it quits following various cheating rumours.

Speaking after their split, Harriett told The Sun: "I love him so much but it just didn’t work as a relationship and that’s fine. We shared the most amazing experience together and I always have so much love and respect for him."

However since their break-up, it was revealed that Olivia Hawkins had sent messages to Ronnie whilst he was in a relationship with Harriett.

Now it looks like she will confront her ex when she enters the show, with a source telling MailOnline: "Harriett can't wait to confront Ronnie for embarrassing her in front of the nation and will be going into the villa with all guns blazing."

They went to add: "She had no idea he had been messaging so many other girls during their time together and it's been frustrating for her to see this all play out on the show without having her say."

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What is Harriett Blackmore's Instagram?

Fans can follow Harriett on Instagram @harriettblackmorex where she currently boasts over 325,000 followers.

She often shares images of her nights out and holidays abroad, as well as her brand deals.