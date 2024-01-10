Where is the Love Island All Stars Villa? Location and price revealed

10 January 2024, 16:04

The Love Island All Stars Villa, hideaway and bedroom pictured
The Love Island All Stars Villa has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where is the Love Island Villa located and how much is it worth? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars Villa has been revealed, as the countdown to the show begins.

Maya Jama is heading to South Africa alongside some familiar Love Islanders who are hoping to have another shot at love on the show. After the success of the Love Island Games last year, fans will be hoping this All Stars series will be just as entertaining.

An important part of Love Island is its gorgeous Villa, which will act as home for the Islanders as they begin their quest to find their perfect partner. The iconic Hideaway, firepit and make-up room will be back, but what does the rest of the Villa look like?

Where is the Love Island All Stars villa? Here is everything you need to know.

The outdoor section Love Island Villa features day beds
The outdoor section of the Love Island Villa has had a revamp. Picture: ITV

Where is the Love Island All Stars Villa?

The Love Island All Stars Villa is located in South Africa, situated between a mountain range and wine-valley.

This is the same Villa which was used in the 2023 winter series of Love Island which saw Islanders Tom Clare, Lana Jenkins and Will Young find love on the show.

How much is the Love Island All Stars Villa worth?

According to the MailOnline, the Love Island All Stars Villa is worth a whopping £1.2million and features three swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, and of course, a hideaway.

An outside view of the Love Island All Stars Villa
The Love Island All Stars Villa is reportedly worth £1.2million. Picture: ITV

This year the Villa has undergone a significant transformation which has included some fresh paint work and the inclusion of funky light fixtures throughout the property.

The Hideaway has had a make-over with green tiling and pink furnishings throughout the room, with the legendary line 'Doing Bits' adorning the wall.

The Hideaway on Love Island All Stars features green and pink finishings
The Hideaway has undergone a transformation. Picture: ITV

The shared bedroom is back with a gold motif, matching the All Stars theme.

This year's cast features former Islanders, Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Liberty Poole, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison and Mitchel Taylor.

The Love Island All Stars bedroom features gold bedding
The Love Island All Stars bedroom has a gold theme. Picture: ITV

There are certain to be some bombshells entering the Villa which will cause a stir.

Rumours have been swirling that Tom Clare from the 2023 winter series of Love Island, and Sophie Piper, from the 2020 winter season, will be making an appearance on the show at a later date.

The Love Island All Stars make-up room features a pink theme
The Love Island All Stars make-up room has been revealed. Picture: ITV

