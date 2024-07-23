European heatwave latest weather warnings to holidaymakers travelling to Spain, Portugal, Greece and more

As Brits head off on their summer holidays, areas of Europe are struggling with the heatwave. Picture: Getty / Met Office

By Alice Dear

What weather warnings are in place across Europe amid the heatwave? What temperatures are expected across Spain, Portugal, Greece and more? Where are the wildfires? All your questions, answered.

British holidaymakers have been warned over soaring temperatures in popular holiday destination including Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Morocco as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 46C.

According to the Met Office, the peak of this heat will arrive in affected locations on Wednesday, with senior operational meteorologist Marco Petagna urging people visiting these areas to "take care" across the week.

Meanwhile, local weather organisations are issuing weather warnings for extreme heat, with wildfire is Portugal causes havoc for tourists and residents alike.

Here's the latest weather warnings and news coming out of the popular holiday destinations experiencing sweltering conditions.

Europe is currently in the midst of a summer heatwave, with temperatures as high as 46C expected in the coming days. Picture: Met Office

Spain

Across Spain, authorities have issued health alerts and warnings of a risk of wildfires as temperatures are expected to soar to 40C - 42C.

The official weather forecasters for Spain, Hemet, has issued a warning for "intense heat" over the next few days in popular holiday destinations as well as the Canary Islands.

The Spanish agency said in a statement: "Temperatures are set to be very high for most of this week. Temperatures of 40C to 42C will be reached in parts of the centre and south of the peninsula, and even higher locally. Intense heat will also be present in the Canary Islands. Very warm night-time temperatures will be present in much of the territory."

Cyprus

The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the island on 23rd July, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to around 41C in inland areas and 33C over the mountains.

They add that due to these high temperatures, there are health risks for the vulnerable - including the elderly and very young.

There have been wildfires breaking out in Cascais, Portugal, due to the soaring temperatures. Picture: Getty

Greece

Greece, another popular holiday destination for Brits, is currently experiencing its second heatwave of the summer, bringing with it highs of 43C and forest fires.

At the moment, the UK Foreign Office does not advise against travelling to Greece, but they have warned that "wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable".

Portugal

The rising temperatures in Portugal have already caused disaster for locals, with a new front of wildfires opening in the borough of Cascais which is just 20 miles from Lison.

The temperatures have risen to 37C, and strong winds have played a part in the spread of the wildfires.

Reports coming out of the area include transport and power disruptions as well as health concerns.

Later this week, temperatures are set to rise to 42C in mainland Portugal and officials have now issued weather warnings for a number of areas.

On 22nd July, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere issued the following warnings:

Orange high-temperature warnings for Beja, Evora, Portalegre, Santarem, and Ssetubal districts from 22nd July to 24th July.

Orange high-temperature warnings for Braga, Braganca, Castelo Branco, Guarda, Vila Real, and Viseu districts from 23rd July to 24th July.

Yellow high-temperature warnings for the rest of mainland Portugal and Madeira from 22nd July to 24th July.

British holidaymakers are being warned to stay safe amid the rising temperatures. Picture: Getty

Morocco

Morocco, whilst not part of Europe, is also seeing issues caused by the heatwave.

The highest temperatures are expected to be record in Marrakesh, with the mercury rising as high as 46C, and there are reports that authorities are concerned about the current water crisis.

In Morocco, the General Directorate of Meteorology said there are warnings for “significant new heatwaves” across several provinces including Tata, Zagora, Assa-Zag, Es-Semara, Errachidia, Taounate, Ouezzane, Taroudant, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, and Khemisset.