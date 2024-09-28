Vito Coppola facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, family and dancing career revealed

28 September 2024, 17:00

Vito Coppola has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2022
Vito Coppola has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2022. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Vito Coppola from? And who is his partner? Here's everything you need to know about the ballroom champion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vito Coppola joined the Strictly Come Dancing professional line up in 2022 after years of success in the competition world.

Partnered up with Sarah Hadland for 2024, Vita is reigning champion after lifting the Glitterball trophy last year with Ellie Leach.

No stranger to winning, Vita is an 11-time Italian Latin American Champion along with many other awards and achievements from his dancing career, which began aged 10.

Here's everything you need to know about Vita including his age, where he's from, his relationship status and more.

Vito Coppola out and about in winter coat and scarf
Vito Coppola was born and raised in Italy where he began his dance career. Picture: Getty

How old is Vito Coppola and where is he from?

Born on September 27th 1992, Vita celebrated his 32nd birthday in 2024.

From Italy, he was raised in Eboli, in Salerno, but of course, now resides in the UK for his Strictly career.

How tall is Vito Coppola?

Vito is thought to be around 5ft 11 which is around 1.8m in height.

Does Vito Coppola have a girlfriend?

At present, Vita is believed to be single. In 2023 he was connected to his dance partner Ellie Leach but the pair confirmed on multiple times they were just friends.

Vito was previously in a relationship with pop star Arisa who he won Italy's Strictly Come Dancing with in 2021.

However, by 2022, reports surfaced the pair had split after facing a "rocky patch". Vito later said he and Arisa left their romance "on good terms".

Vito Coppola and girlfriend Arisa were together for around a year
Vito Coppola and girlfriend Arisa were together for around a year. Picture: Getty

Who are Vito Coppola's family?

Growing up in a huge Italian family, Vito and his younger brother Jonathan were raised on a farm in their hometown.

Vito keeps his family out of the spotlight mostly but did introduce his sibling on Strictly once leaving viewers shocked by how similar they looked.

What are Vito Coppola's dance achievements?

Used to winning, Vito has had quite a successful life in the competition world as well as on TV.

To start, he is an 11-time champion of the Italian Latin American competition. He's also a three-time World Championship finalist and a European Cup Winner. He became one the of highest ranking athletes of the competition world.

He then went on to win Italy's version of Strictly and has already been a runner-up and winner in the UK.

Away from dancing, Vito has also just won Celebrity Masterchef 2024.

