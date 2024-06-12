The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time. Picture: BBC / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Charlotte Chilton's ex-wife Laura has spoken out for the first time after The Traitors star revealed she was expecting a baby girl with Conor Maynard.

A week after Charlotte Chilton, 33, announced the father of her unborn baby is singer and songwriter Conor Maynard, 31, the star's ex-wife has claimed that they were still together when the baby was conceived.

The Traitors star, who was part of the series two cast, shocked the nation when she decided to go public with the identity of the father of her baby girl, revealing that she slept with Conor the night of the wrap party for the hit series.

At the time, Charlotte said she was single and had just come out of a "toxic relationship" when she was introduced to Conor by her co-star Harry Clarke - who is in a relationship with Conor's sister Anna Maynard.

Now, Charlotte's ex-wife Laura has claimed that they were still together on the night the pair met. The telecommunications engineer told The Daily Mail: "Charlotte has stated in interviews that she was single and had been single since the filming of Traitors which wasn't the case at all. We were still in a relationship when she was filming the show."

Charlotte first revealed she was pregnant in April, but has kept the identity of the father private until now. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Instagram

Speaking of the night Charlotte and Conor met, Laura said: "She went down to the London for this wrap party - I read she had been forced to go down - she wasn't forced to go at all.

"She was seizing that opportunity. I had a feeling something had gone on because she decided she would stay an extra day - which was obviously the night she got with this Conor Maynard which I had caught wind of as she mentioned to me he had a crush on her and she wasn't interested - we were still together.

"But she is making out to everyone that we weren't together at the time - I want to make it clear that we were."

Charlotte starred in the second series of The Traitors, and met Conor Maynard through winner Harry Clarke. Picture: BBC

Speaking about the unborn baby, which Charlotte has revealed she will be calling Penelope, Laura added: "I just think more than anything people need to grow up - stop trying to grab a headline by revealing who the father of her baby is and just take accountability and some responsibility - all jokes aside there is another life coming into this now.

"I spoke to Charlotte last night and just said stop it, stop feeding this media attention but it is becoming clear it is what she wants."

Charlotte said she met Conor at a Traitors wrap party and was introduced to him by the series winner Harry. Picture: Getty

The pair had been together for seven years and were in the process of trying to start a family when they split, with Charlotte having previously suffered seven miscarriages. Laura said that she and Charlotte had endured a failed IVF attempt in their journey to become parents.

Laura found out about Charlotte's pregnancy after seeing pictures online, now reflecting on the news: "I can't say that I am sad, the main feeling that I have, I just hope that she and him and the family make the right decision for that child and keep it out of the limelight."

The Traitors star Charlotte reveals Conor Maynard as father of unborn baby

Speaking of how she is dealing with the split from Charlotte, Laura said: "I have so many good people around me that have helped me through this whole thing. I can't thank them enough as I might not even be here now but it really does teach to resilience it really does."

Laura added finally: "She has always loved the attention, she is such a charismatic person, and fun and very witty but unfortunately she can hurt the people who are closest to her."

Now, Laura says she just wants "everyone to step up" and "do the right thing" by the baby.