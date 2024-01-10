The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend? Picture: Harry Clarke / Instagram / BBC

The Traitors star Harry's age, job and girlfriend revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors returned this year with a new series hosted by Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish Highlands and 22 contestants ready to win the cash prize of up to £120,000.

Among these 22 people is Harry Clarke who, in the first episode of series two, was picked by Claudia to play the game as a traitor alongside Paul and Ash.

Later in the series, Harry, Paul and Ash decided to add Miles to their league of traitors and have since been working on hiding their true identities.

As Harry and the other traitors continue to go undetected by the faithfuls in the castle, here's everything we know about him.

British Army Engineer Harry is one of the contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

How old is Harry from The Traitors?

Harry Clarke from The Traitors is 22-years-old and is from Slough.

When asked why he decided to apply to be on the show, Harry said: "I just thought it was a great opportunity. It’s a life changing experience and not many people get to say that they’ve been on TV!

"It will be such a great experience. Don’t get me wrong though, the money at the end would also be life-changing."

Harry from The Traitors is in a relationship with Anna Maynard. Picture: Harry Clarke / Instagram

What is Harry from The Traitors job?

Harry from The Traitors is a British Army Engineer.

He has previously said that he thinks his experience in the army will help him during his time on The Traitors, explaining: "The first skill I’d bring is definitely no fear. I have no fear. I find it funny because I say I have no fears but if a spider was crawling across me, I’d flip out.

"I’ve never had any fear; I'd jump from an aeroplane, skydive and jump off cliffs. I’ve done all of it at work so I'm sure I’ll be fine up in Scotland."

He added: "I’m also used to working in teams and every day I’m in groups, whether they are big or small, trying to solve tasks, bouncing off each other. I think I’ll be really good at working out the strengths of people and putting them into positions that they’ll work best at."

Harry was picked to be a Traitor by host Claudia Winkleman. Picture: BBC

Who is Harry from The Traitors' girlfriend?

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend, CBBC presenter Anna Maynard who presents the kids show Got What It Takes.

Anna Maynard is also the sister of singer Conor Maynard and I'm A Celebrity star Jack Maynard.

From what we can tell from their social media, Harry and Anna have been together since April 2022.