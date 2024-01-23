The Traitors final: How does it work and how do they win?

How does the final of The Traitors work and how do they win? Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The Traitors series two has been another great success, with plenty of twists and turns along the way and a shocking final ready to air on Friday 26th January.

At the moment there are three traitors still in the mix; Harry, Andrew and Ross, as well as faithfuls; Evie, Jasmine, Jaz, Mollie, and Zack who are all hoping to make it to that final and bag the cash prize.

We do, however, have two more roundtables left until the final and potentially two more murders to take place - so who will make it to last roundtable of The Traitors?

As we await to finale, here's a look at how the final of the show works.

The Traitors or traitor will steal the cash prize if they remain in the game when it ends. Picture: BBC

How does The Traitors final work?

The Traitors final will see the traitor/ traitors or the faithful/ faithfuls take the cash prize which they have accumulated over the past 12 days - but how does this happen?

During the final of The Traitors there will be one more roundtable where the faithfuls have a chance to get rid of another traitor. After this, the remaining contestants have a choice to make - whether to end the game or not.

This decision is made by the contestants, who must all throw a ceremonial pouch into a fire to show whether they have voted to end the game or not. They will only vote to end the game if they believe there are no more traitors.

If all players vote for the game to end, it comes to a conclusion and the money is rewarded to the faithful/ faithfuls or the traitor/ traitors if there are any left in the group.

There will be one more roundtable during the final episode of The Traitors when the faithfuls can attempt to suss out another traitor. Picture: BBC

How do The Traitors win?

The traitors can win the cash prize if they manage to stay in the game when it ends. This will only happen if all the contestants vote to end the game while they remain in the group.

If they do, the traitor or traitors will take the entire cash prize.

How do the faithfuls win The Traitors?

The faithful players will win and share the cash prize if they manage to banish all the traitors before voting for the game to end.

If there is still a traitor hidden in the group, however, they take all the money.

