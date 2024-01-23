The Traitors finalist admits winner has 'already been revealed' due to on-screen clue

The Traitors finale will air this week. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

By Hope Wilson

One of The Traitors finalists believes they know who will win the show.

The Traitors star Wilf Webster, 30, has revealed he believes the winner of the show has already been exposed after noticing a clue in the previous episode.

Although The Traitors finale isn't on until Friday, the 2022 star is convinced he knows who will win the series, due to the way the show has been edited.

Speaking on The Traitors podcast ahead of the final week, Wilf predicted: "There's going to be another downfall, I can feel it in the way it is edited."

Hinting that Harry may be the next banishment, Wilf continued: "And I feel Molly will be the one because she's the one who was talking about, 'Yeah, he knew loads' and you can see the cogs are there. And it's just not spinning yet to tell her that actually he shouldn't know too much about that."

The Traitors star Wilf Webster is convinced he know who will win the series. Picture: BBC

Wilf also stated that if Molly receives support from the group, there's a strong possibility Harry could leave, adding: "Then Jaz is there who already got suspicions on Harry, then the majority will go for it, and I do think that Andrew is going to win."

Wilf believes Molly will play an important part in The Traitors final. Picture: BBC

Last week's episode saw Ross recruited to join fellow Traitors, Harry and Andrew, after Paul became the latest Traitor to be banished from the castle.

The remaining Faithfuls only have three more episodes to eliminate the Traitors and take the cash jackpot for themselves, but will they be able to do it?

Andrew, Ross and Harry at the Traitors. Picture: BBC

Last year viewers watched as Wilf fell at the final hurdle and was banished from the castle during the final episode.

Throughout the series he was able to successfully convince his fellow contestants that he was a Faithful and managed to make it to the very end.

Unfortunately he was pipped to the post after his fellow Traitor Kieran hinted at his deceitfulness, leading the rest of the cast to eliminate him from the show.

