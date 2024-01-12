Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

The Traitors and Faithfuls have been working against each other. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

By Hope Wilson

Who has been murdered and banished on The Traitors? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors is keeping us on the edge of our seats whilst we watch the cast battle it out to win a cash prize.

Claudia Winkleman is back with her fantastic outfits and devious expression, as we witness the Traitors and Faithfuls vote each other to either be murdered or banished from the gorgeous Scottish castle.

As the competition heats up, we've seen Traitors, Paul, Harry and Miles, scheme their way into voting out their fellow contestants, while remaining undetected.

Who has left The Traitors so far? Here is everything you need to know.

The Traitors cast has been revealed. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Who left The Traitors?

Jonny- Banished in episode five

Jonny was banished in episode five of The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Jonny received the most votes from his fellow cast members during episode five's round table.

Speaking on what his game plan would be in The Traitors, Jonny said: "I’m very black and white in the way I think. I know what I’m signing up for, everyone else knows what they're signing up for. It’s a game.

"Everyone knows they could potentially be backstabbed and it’s going to be messy. Because everyone is aware of that, it makes me feel more comfortable about the situation.

"I know that if I made friends with someone and they had to backstab me in the game, I wouldn’t fall out with them, because it’s just the game. If other people can’t see that, then they wouldn’t be the type of person I’d be friends with anyway."

Meg- Murdered in episode five

Meg was murdered by The Traitors in episode five. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

After spending the day in the dungeon, Meg was murdered by the Traitors in episode five.

When asked what she'd bring to the game, Meg said: "Probably just people laughing at me to be honest. I mean, if I’m terrified, I’ll just start singing Florence & the Machine and people will be like 'Get her to shut up, she’s too loud.' Because I just burst into song at any moment, my mum will sometimes have to tell me to shut up, or people catch me at traffic lights, which is embarrassing!"

Ash- Banished in episode four

Ash was the first Traitor to be banished. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The first Traitor to be banished from the castle was Ash in episode four.

Speaking on how she would feel if she was a Traitor, Ash stated: 'I'm going to be quite happy. It's not about wanting to be deceitful and wanting to lie to people. To me, it's that I want to play this game and I want to win.

"The best chance I have to win this game is to be a Traitor. I think it's important for me to build really strong alliances with my fellow Traitors, because there's strength in numbers. If we can have a good game plan with each other, that will be the way forward."

Brian- Banished in episode four

Brian was banished from the castle on The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

After crumbling at the roundtable, Brian was banished in episode four.

When asked if he had a good poker face, Brain commented: "My face kind of says it all. I've never played poker before, I've always wanted to play as I'd love to see how I’d be. I’ve played card games with family and had to lie about what hand I've got, and people have said 'We know you're lying.' But that's because it’s a silly game.

"With higher stakes I'd like to think I'd have a good poker face. Although, if someone was talking to me one on one and called me out, not around the table, I think I'd panic and not know what to do to play it off. So, I do think I've got a good poker face but I might crumble under the pressure!"

Kyra– Murdered in episode three

Kyra was the next person to be murdered by The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Kyra was the next contestant to be murdered after the Traitors became suspicious of her.

Speaking about what she would bring to the game, Kyra said: "I'll bring something that a lot of people won't have seen before, which is someone very young who’s outspoken and not afraid to speak their mind or stand up for themselves.

"I also like to push my boundaries. I’m successful at my job and I have the ability to be articulate and socialise with other people, so I think I’ll be good in the game."

Sonja– Banished in episode two

Sonja was the first contestant to be banished on The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Sonja was the first contestant to be banished from the castle, after receiving the most votes at the first round table.

When asked why she applied for the show, Sonja explained: "I wanted to do something this year that would challenge me and test all of my abilities. Whether that be physical or mental, and I could use some of the experiences I've had in the past. I just want to be challenged, excited and I want some adrenaline.

"I’ve had a difficult few years so have thought right, let’s go for it and do something a bit crazy and exciting. I wouldn’t do anything except The Traitors. It's so interesting, complicated, thoughtful and devious. It's right up my street! It’s the first thing I've ever applied for, and here I am."

Aubrey- Murdered in episode two

Aubrey was the first contestant to be murdered on The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Aubrey was the first Faithful to be murdered by the Traitors.

Speaking about how he would feel about being a Faithful, Aubrey said: "To be a Faithful you've got to be observant. So, if I'm a Faithful, I'll have to watch people. You've got to be observant and alert, watching for signs. I would say I'm cunning, as cunning as a fox. I am a bit like that but not in a nasty way!"

Read more: