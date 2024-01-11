Who are the Traitors?
11 January 2024, 15:36
Who are the Traitors? Here is everything you need to know.
The Traitors is back with a bang for series two, and we can't get enough.
Claudia Winkleman is at the helm for another season of deceit and deception, as the Faithfuls and Traitors battle it out to take home a cash prize.
Each night the cast face the dilemma of who to banish from the castle. While the Faithfuls are trying to root out the Traitors, the Traitors attempt to hide their identity and stay in the game as long as possible.
With so much happening, it can be difficult keeping track of who is who in the game, so here is your guide on who is a Traitor and who is a Faithful on The Traitors.
Who are the Traitors?
The Traitors are Paul, Harry and Miles.
Ash was an original Traitor, however she was banished from the castle in episode four.
Miles was chosen by Paul, Harry and Ash to join them as a Traitor in episode two.
Who are the Faithfuls on the Traitors?
Currently the Faithfuls are: Diane, Ross, Andrew, Anthony, Charlie, Charlotte, Evie, Jasmine, Jaz, Jonny, Meg, Mollie, Tracey and Zack.
Aubrey, Sonja, Krya and Brian were also Faithfuls, however they have been banished from the castle.
