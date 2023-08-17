The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV? Picture: BBC

The savage game of lies and luck is back for a second series, but when does The Traitors UK start?

The Traitors blew audiences away late last year when the gripping series ended with a nail-biting bang.

The psychological reality show, which pits Faithfuls against Traitors in the ultimate game of deceit, saw honesty prevail in a tense final packed with twist and turns.

Featuring plenty of backstabbing and second-guessing to keep viewers hooked, it's no wonder those watching immediately searched online for news of another series when the credits rolled.

So has The Traitors season 2 been confirmed? Who will host it? And when is it back on TV? Here's everything you need to know about the follow-up.

Claudia Winkleman announces season two of The Traitors

Has The Traitors series 2 been confirmed?

Fans of the show will be delighted to hear that series two of The Traitors has been confirmed.

The mind-bending game, which sees 22 contestants compete for the grand prize of £120,000, will be back on our screens thanks to popular demand.

In a statement released in February this year, the BBC said: "In news that will surprise no-one following the smash-hit first series, the BBC has confirmed that The Traitors will be returning for a second run.

"The Traitors was the biggest new series for young audiences across all BBC titles last year, and the highest rating new entertainment series on the BBC since at least 2017 for young audiences."

Claudia Winkleman has confirmed her return for season two. Picture: BBC

When does The Traitors season 2 start?

It's the question on every fan's lips: when is The Traitors back on TV?

Although BBC bosses haven't yet confirmed when the show will air, we're hoping series two will make its return this autumn.

The 12-parter was first released in the UK on 29th November last year and spanned just under a month, ending in December 2022.

With that in mind, rumours suggest it could follow the same pattern and hit telly screens on the run up to Christmas.

Applications to appear on the show opened back in February, meaning filming could have taken place in spring in preparation for an autumn start.

When is The Traitors next back on the BBC? Picture: BBC

Will Claudia Winkleman host The Traitors season 2?

She was ruthless in her role and kept the contestants guessing throughout with that steely expression, so viewers will be thrilled to hear Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman is returning as The Traitors host.

Confirming her second series, she said: "I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, added: "Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

"We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and the Faithfuls."

The BBC reality show is expected to hit screens this autumn. Picture: BBC

Who are the contestants in The Traitors season 2?

Last year's line-up featured a diverse and inclusive mix of contestants – in fact The Traitors was even praised for its casting.

History hints that the second series will be no different, bringing together people from all ages, locations and backgrounds to play the gruelling game.

There's no official news yet on who exactly is taking on the tricky task of spotting a Faithful or a Traitor, but it's bound to be a very interesting group.

Season one of the UK series was first released on 9th November 2022. Picture: BBC

What is The Traitors about?

The Traitors describes itself as "the ultimate reality game of trust and treachery".

With deception at the centre of the show, it challenges 22 contestants to lie and cheat their way through to the final to get their hands on £120,000 – or at least a share of it.

Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, game-players must eliminate each other in order to win the grand prize.

At night, Traitors choose to 'murder' Faithfuls, which removes them from the game.

However Faithfuls are also given the chance to banish Traitors by voting them off the show.

The winner? The Traitor who goes undetected, or the Faithful who calls them out.