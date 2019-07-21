Claudia Winkleman confesses she 'NEVER takes her make-up off'

Half of Strictly Come Dancing's presenting duo, Claudia Winkleman, admits that 'she never takes her make-up off'. Picture: Twitter

The Strictly Come Dancing star made the admission while talking about her love of liberally applying eyeliner

Claudia Winkleman says she often goes to bed with a full face of make-up, finds her stained sheets 'erotic', and says she picks eyeliner over food essentials when at the supermarket.

Beauty experts say that you should always take your make-up off before bed, but Claudia defies the rules. Picture: Pinterest

Known for her signature look of heavy eyeliner, bronzer and and nude lipstick, she admitted that she fails to take her make-up off while speaking to OK! magazine.

The 47-year-old television presenter has been married to producer Kris Thykier for 19 years and together they have children Jake, 16, Matilda, 13, and eight-year-old Arthur.

Claudia and Kris have been married for 19 years and share three children together. Picture: Getty Images

And while she is a dedicated mum, she is often more focused on making sure she has enough eyeliner than food supplies.

"I always have eyeliner in the house. There might be no bread, we might be out of milk, but there’s always eyeliner,” the TV star said.

Claudia’s is known for her love of heavy eyeliner and hints that she often applies so much that it is rare that she never has any on.

“I never take my make-up off. I go to bed with as much make-up on as I can so I look cooler in my dreams,” she says.

"My husband thinks I’m insane. I have a shower in the morning and some of it comes off.'