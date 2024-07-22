Ruth Langsford makes emotional return to Loose Women following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women following a three month break. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women on Monday afternoon, and while she and co-star Coleen Nolan shared a sweet moment, the TV star refused to comment on her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford, 64, has made an emotional return to Loose Women following her split from husband Eamonn Holmes, 64, appearing to be keeping tight-lipped about their split.

The former This Morning host made her first appearance on the show after a three-month break on Monday, 22nd July, appearing on the popular panel daytime series alongside friends Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Brenda Edwards.

While Ruth did not mention Eamonn by name during the show, she shared a sweet moment with Coleen who said: "Can I just say, I am so so happy that you’re back", to which Ruth replied: "It’s very nice to be back with you all.”

While they moved on after this, Ruth appeared a little emotional as the audience applauded her return.

Ruth Langsford was emotional as she returned to our screens amid her split from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV

While it appears Ruth won't be going into details on the show, Eamonn touched on the subject shortly after the announcement of their split was made to the world, saying: "Just before we move on we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

He added: "Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced they were divorcing earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Ruth and Eamonn's split was announced on Saturday, 25th May, in a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

While the pair remained tight-lipped regarding the reason behind the split, a source told The Sun on Sunday that Ruth had discovered messages from another woman on a laptop.

The source told the publication: "Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages. She had no idea what had been going on between them. She was devastated. Not only was she very upset but she was also angry."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford used to present This Morning together. Picture: ITV

Ruth and Eamonn first met in 1997 and went on to marry in June 2010, eight years after they welcomed their son, Jack, into the world.

Aside from Jack, Eamonn also has three other children with his ex-wife Gabriella; Niall, Rebecca and Declan.