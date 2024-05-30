What is Eamonn Holmes' net worth? His earnings revealed amid split from Ruth Langsford

Fans have been questioning Eamonn Holmes's net worth following his split from Ruth Langsford. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

After Eamonn Holmes confirmed his break up from Ruth Langsford, fans have been wondering what his net worth is.

Eamonn Holmes, 64, has hit the headlines recently following the breakdown of his marriage to fellow TV star Ruth Langsford, 64.

Once the This Morning golden couple, Eamonn and Ruth told fans in May 2024 that they had called time on their 14-year marriage and were in the process of getting divorced, despite having put on a brave front just weeks prior.

As their partnership comes under intense scrutiny, many fans have been wondering what the couple's finances will be when their relationship ends.

What is Eamonn Holmes's net worth? Here is everything we know about his wealth following his split from Ruth.

Eamonn Holmes is a TV presenter. Picture: Getty

What is Eamonn Holmes' net worth?

Eamonn's net worth is reported to be in the region of $5million, which translates to just under £4million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The veteran journalist has earned his wealth by presenting various TV shows including GMTV, Jet Set and This Morning. He's also managed to carve out a success media career with Ruth, as the pair have regularly presented shows together.

Aside from This Morning, the former couple have also fronted series such as Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth, How To Get A Good Night's Sleep and Eamonn & Ruth: How the Other Half Lives, as well as appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

Eamonn was awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting in 2018 and has gone on to win various TRIC Awards for his journalist abilities.

As well as his varied TV career, Eamonn has also written an autobiography titled This is MY Life and appeared in the film Mrs. Brown's Boys D'Movie.

The media mogul also owns radio broadcasting company Holmes & Away alongside Ruth, however despite all of these career highs, the Irish presenter has had some issues with tax bills in the past.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

During an interview with The Irish Times, Eamonn revealed he had to sell his home in Belfast in order to pay a tax bill.

He emotionally revealed: "I had a house here [Belfast] until six weeks ago when I was forced to sell it by the Inland Revenue [HMRC].

"It’s something I’m very bitter about because people think you earn lots of money and therefore you have to pay. It’s like they have taken away everything I ever worked for."

Eamon and Ruth currently abide in a £3.2million Surrey mansion, with it being unclear what will happen to the property following their split.