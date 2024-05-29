What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

29 May 2024, 15:58

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed
Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How much money does Ruth Langsford have? Here is everything we know about her net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, and her estranged husband Eamonn Holmes, 64, caused a stir earlier this year when they announced they were in the process of getting a divorce, after previously shutting down split rumours.

The pair have been married for a total of 12 years and presented various shows together including This Morning, Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth and Eamonn & Ruth: How The Other Half Lives.

Over the years, the duo have accumulated a substantial amount of money from working together on numerous TV projects and creating their own company. But as the golden couple are preparing to split their wealth, many have been wondering what Ruth's net worth is and how the two will split their cash.

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Here is everything we know.

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed
Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth?

Ruth's net worth is reported to be in the region of £2.5 million, with her combined net worth with estranged husband Eamonn Holmes around £5million, according to the Daily Mail.

As well as her various media credits including Loose Women and This Morning, Ruth owns the company Hey Ho which The Independent is said to have brought in around £2.3m. She also runs Feeling Fabulous– a business which provides advice on fitness and fashion– as well as managing her successful clothing line.

Ruth Langsford has presented various TV shows in the UK
Ruth Langsford has presented various TV shows in the UK. Picture: Alamy

As Ruth and Eamonn's very public divorce moves ahead, the couple will be navigating their new business relationship as the pair own a company together.

The media moguls are owners of a radio broadcasting company, Holmes & Away, which holds assets of £18,657, according to The Sun.

The presenting partners also share a £3.2million home in Surrey which features six-bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining room and lush garden.

Ruth Langsford has multiple businesses
Ruth Langsford has multiple businesses. Picture: Getty

Ruth and Eamonn shocked fans in May when they announced their split.

Telling the public about their marriage break up, the couple released a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Despite being branded as a joint statement, reports have recently surfaced which suggest that Eamonn was left "blindsided" by the announcement and was "angry and baffled" by Ruth's decision to reveal their divorce plans.

Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May
Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May. Picture: Alamy

A friend told the Daily Mail: "Eamonn was left blindsided, it was awful for him. He literally found out about it a very short time before it was published – you're talking hours."

They went on to add: "It all seems a little bizarre given that the statement said they were hoping to keep it amicable.

"Eamonn wanted no part of it, he couldn't see any reason why you would release that statement. It was wholly written and signed off by Ruth and her team."

