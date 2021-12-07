Ruth Langsford hints at ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford referenced the one time she had sent Phillip Schofield a Christmas card, strongly stating she never sent another.

Ruth Langsford, 61, has hinted that there could still be some bad blood between herself and Phillip Schofield, 59, during a handover from This Morning to Loose Women this week.

Eamonn Holmes' wife and Holly Willoughby's co-star have been the centre of feud rumours for sometime now, which were first sparked by a very tense on-air exchange in December 2019 when Phillip interrupted Ruth.

Now, the TV star appears to have revealed that there may still be tension between the two of them.

During the handover from This Morning to Loose Women on Monday, Ruth referenced the time she sent Phillip a Christmas card, before strongly stating there had not been anymore.

Ruth Langsford appeared to hint that there is still some bad blood between herself and Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

At the end of This Morning, Phillip and Holly handed over to Ruth where she updated viewers on what to expect from Loose Women.

However, before this, she made a comment about how she knew Phillip had a fear of glitter because of a card she once sent him.

Ruth Langsford quipped that she had only ever bought Phillip Schofield one Christmas card. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the This Morning duo, Ruth said: "I was just remembering your glitter phobia.

"I remember buying your Christmas card once, only once, which had glitter in."

The emphasis of "only once" left fans questioning what she meant by the comment.

This comes two years after speculation of a falling out between the two This Morning stars began to circulate.

It was sparked by a moment – like this week – where Phillip and Holly were handing over to Loose Women.

Due to timing, Phillip had to cut Ruth off halfway through her explanation on what was on the show, leaving the Loose Women star looking especially annoyed.

The Sun, shortly after, reported that Ruth had complained to ITV bosses about Phillip's behaviour.