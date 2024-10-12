Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed

Tess Daly is the face of Strictly Come Dancing after joining in 2004. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Tess Daly and is she still married to Vernon Kay? Here's everything you need to know about the TV presenter including her full career details and net worth.

Tess Daly first rose to fame as a model after being scouted at just 18 and it wasn't long before she turned to TV, hosting shows including The Big Breakfast, The National Lottery and of course, her most famous, Strictly Come Dancing.

Hosting alongside Claudia Winkleman, the presenter has been part of the dancing competition ever since it began in 2004 where she originally presented with Bruce Forsyth.

Away from showbiz, Tess is a busy woman with her two daughters and husband Vernon Kay, also a popular TV presenter.

Here's everything you need to know about Tess including her age, real name, family life and net worth details.

Tess Daly first rose to fame as a model at 18 years old. Picture: Tess/Daly/Instagram

How old is Tess Daly and where is she from?

Born on 29th March, 1969, Tess turned 55 years old in 2024. She was raised in Stockport, Cheshire with father Felix "Vivian" Daly and mum, Sylvia. Sadly, Tess lost her dad in 2003. Tess also has a younger sister called Karen.

Now Tess lives in a beautiful home with her family in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

How tall is Tess Daly?

A former model, it's no surprise Tess measures in at 5ft 9inches which is around 1.75m tall.

What is Tess Daly's real name?

For some, you may be surprised to hear that Tess's real name is actually Helen.

She changed her name when she joined her first modelling agency and it was recommended she did so as another model already existed called Helen Daly. At the time, her agent recommended 'Tess' after being obsessed with the actress Nastassja Kinski.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are one of showbiz's longest-standing couples. Picture: Getty

Who is Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay?

Tess and husband Vernon have been married since 2003 after dating for two years. They met through work and as they both are in the public eye, their relationship is difficult to keep private.

They were rocked by cheating allegations in 2010 when Vernon confessed to sending flirty messages to a model but the couple have come out stronger than ever.

Who are Tess Daly's children?

Tess and Vernon have two children together, daughters Phoebe and Amber.

Phoebe, 19, is currently at university while youngest Amber, 14, is still in school.

What has Tess Daly done in her career and what is her net worth?

Combined with husband Vernon, Tess is said to have a net worth of £6million which is mainly made up of her Strictly Come Dancing salary.

Outside of the show she is the co-owner of a beachwear brand, a celebrity ambassador for Wellwoman and the author of Four Steps To A Healthier And Happier You.