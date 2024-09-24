My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

24 September 2024, 12:02

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?
Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together? Where is the rest of the 2024 cast now and what have they said since leaving the retreat?

My Mum, Your Dad is due to end on Friday, 27th September, with the final episode set to reveal whether Danny and Jenny, Steph and Paul and Vicky and David are still together.

Due to the final episodes now being on ITV Player to stream, we know the answers of who ended up together, who has split and where the rest of the cast are now, including Clare, Maria and Chris.

While many of the cast members of this year's series have left without a partner, they have all expressed their gratitude to the show for how much they have learnt about themselves, which will ultimately help them when they return to dating in the outside world.

Having said that, there are two successful couples still going strong after meeting in the My Mum, Your Dad house. Here's an update on where they all are now.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for My Mum, Your Dad series two.

Danny and Jenny (Ellis and Malachi)

Danny and Jenny didn't immediately form a connection, but their romance blossomed in the My Mum, Your Dad house
Danny and Jenny didn't immediately form a connection, but their romance blossomed in the My Mum, Your Dad house. Picture: ITV

After meeting in the My Mum, Your Dad house and forming a romantic connection, Jenny and Danny are still together and happier than ever.

In the final episode of the show, Jenny and Danny's children, Ellis and Malachi, gave them their blessing, and in a 'two months later' clip we can see all four of them hanging out and reminiscing on their journey.

Malachi commented that the retreat is "proof" that "good things can happen to good people", despite him mum having no expectations when entering the house.

Meanwhile, Ellis commented that his dad has "definitely found his person" and that he is "so happy for him".

Vicky and David (Angharad and Tiana)

Vicky and David from My Mum, Your Dad are still together two months after filming ended
Vicky and David from My Mum, Your Dad are still together two months after filming ended. Picture: ITV

Vicky and David worked hard in the My Mum, Your Dad house to talk through the issues that faced them on the outside world, and have continued to grow their romance since leaving the show.

The pair are having adventures together, and their children - Angharad and Tiana - have remained close as their parents continue their relationship.

Angharad commented that her mum "worked hard" in the retreat and that the connection she built with David in the house is "continuing on the outside world".

Tiana added that she is very "proud" of her dad, and that he has learnt to be more open with his emotions since his time on the show.

Maria and Livvy

Maria's daughter, Livvy, has said her mum has learnt to be more open since being on My Mum, Your Dad
Maria's daughter, Livvy, has said her mum has learnt to be more open since being on My Mum, Your Dad. Picture: Maria Lopiano / Instagram

While Maria didn't find love in the My Mum, Your Dad house, she has definitely grown from the experience.

Livvy commented that her mum "still embarrasses her" but that she has learnt to be "much more open with her emotions".

Steph and Mia

Steph formed a connection with Paul on My Mum, Your Dad, but the pair decided to just be friends
Steph formed a connection with Paul on My Mum, Your Dad, but the pair decided to just be friends. Picture: ITV

Steph and series one star Paul made a connection during their time on My Mum, Your Dad, however, in the final episode the pair agreed that their relationship was one between friends.

Mia commented on how her mum has changed: "My mum has learnt to be comfortable dating and is making herself more of a priority."

Andy and Issy

While Andy was unlucky in love in the My Mum, Your Dad house, he has continued the search for that someone special on the outside world.

Issy said: "My dad is now much more open and positive about life and dating."

Christian and Lucas

Christian had eyes for Vicky after entering the My Mum, Your Dad house, however, their romance did not progress.

He has, however, met someone on the outside world. His son, Lucas, said: "My dad is putting what he's learnt to good use and has recently started seeing someone."

Clare and Aimee

Clare may not have found love in the My Mum, Your Dad house, however, since leaving the retreat she has been actively dating.

Her daughter, Aimee, said: "My mum is back out in the dating world, her new found confidence helps her to act on any red flags."

Paul and Mazey

Paul re-entered the My Mum, Your Dad house for series two after his romance with Natalie from series one ended.

While he connected with Steph, the pair later decided they were better as friends.

Mazey said her dad has "made me so proud" and that he is "learning to open up more" and "gain a greater understanding of himself."

Chris and Ava

Chris may not have found a connection in the My Mum, Your Dad house, however, the process has helped him become more open.

His daughter, Ava, commented: "It's so nice to se how much my dad has grown. He isn't afraid to open up to anyone anymore."

