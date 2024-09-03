Which My Mum Your Dad couples are still together and who has split?

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later
Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later. Picture: Janey Smith/ Instagram - Paul Edwards/ Instagram
Where are the couples of My Mum, Your Dad now? Are Janey and Roger, Sharon and Elliott or Natalie and Paul still together? Here's everything you need to know as the new series starts.

My Mum, Your Dad burst onto our screens last year for the first time, with Davina McCall hosting the show dubbed 'Love Island for single parents' which aimed to help the likes of Roger, Sharon, Janey and Paul find love.

After weeks living in the gorgeous countryside mansion with one another, the show ended with three successful couples; Janey and Roger, Sharon and Elliott and Paul and Natalie, who all found connections with one another.

The ITV show was such a hit that it will be returning in September 2024 for a new series with a handful of new singletons, but what happened to the couples we saw walk off into the sunset at the end of series one?

From splits to wedding bells, here's who is still together from My Mum, Your Dad series one.

Sharon and Elliott dated for several months after meeting on My Mum, Your Dad, however, split several months later
Sharon and Elliott dated for several months after meeting on My Mum, Your Dad, however, split several months later. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram

Sharon and Elliott: SPLIT

Sharon and Elliott met for the first time on My Mum, Your Dad and went on to form a strong romance on the show which then blossomed off-camera.

The PE teacher from Essex and the Sunderland-based safeguarding and welfare officer were nominated to go on the show by their children; Elliott's son Zach and Sharon's daughter Tia. After the show, the families grew closer and spent a lot of time together before the couple started to put plans in place to move in with one another.

Sadly, however, the pair split in November 2023 after several months together, with Elliott admitting in an interview: "It’s just the way things go. It just doesn't work out sometimes.”

As far as Elliott's love life goes, from what we can tell on his social media he appears to still be single, however, he has remained close with some of his friends from My Mum, Your Dad including Paul and Martin M.

Sharon also appears to still be single following her split from Elliott, but remains close with a lot of the cast, especially Natalie.

Roger and Janey are still going strong after meeting over a year ago on My Mum, Your Dad
Roger and Janey are still going strong after meeting over a year ago on My Mum, Your Dad. Picture: Janey Smith/Instagram

Janey and Roger: STILL TOGETHER

Janey and Roger are still going strong a year after meeting for the first time on My Mum, Your Dad and finishing the series as an item.

After the final episode of the show aired in the autumn last year, Roger took to Instagram to confirm that he and Janey were still going strong after filming ended in the summer.

Posting a loved-up picture with Janey, Roger wrote: "It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over 🤩 me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk ❤️ we couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk'."

Janey and Roger have since moved-in together and are even talking about marriage in the future.

Speaking of popping the question, Roger said in an interview: "It's something I'm aware of because even strangers come up to me if asking I'm getting married! I say, 'Well, it has only been nine months!' But it's certainly not out of the question! The way things are progressing... I think it would be lovely and romantic and, yeah, who knows!"

Paul and Natalie split shortly after filming of My Mum, Your Dad finished in the Summer of 2023
Paul and Natalie split shortly after filming of My Mum, Your Dad finished in the Summer of 2023. Picture: ITV

Paul and Natalie: SPLIT

Paul and Natalie were one of the first couples to connect on My Mum, Your Dad last year, however, their romance was not meant to be. Following the final episode of the series, where they walked off into the sunset with one another, Natalie took to Instagram to reveal that they had split.

She wrote at the time: "It has been a very bitter sweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.

"I also have some stuff going on outside of this experience so I am not ignoring your messages I will respond I just need a few days to decompress and I will catch up with you soon."

She added: "I am gutted it didn't work out, I think it was evident to see the hope that was on my face. I am gutted but I'll never regret it."

Neither Paul or Natalie have gone Instagram-official with a new partner which indicates they both may still be single.

