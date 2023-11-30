My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

30 November 2023, 17:00

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split
My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram - ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott and Sharon met on Davina McCall's dating show for single parents, but sadly split earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad star Elliott has opened up about his split from Sharon, who he met on the guitar dating show earlier this year.

Elliott, a 53-year-old P.E teacher from Essex, was nominated to appear on the dating show by his son, Zach, while Sunderland-based Sharon was nominated by her daughter Tia.

The couple had an instant spark during their time at the retreat, and went on to become more serious after the show had finished - even planning to move in together later this year.

Sadly, the pair split earlier this month after several months together, with Elliott now breaking his silence on their split to OK! Magazine.

Sharon and Elliott dated for several months after filming My Mum Your Dad
Sharon and Elliott dated for several months after filming My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the publication, he said: “It’s just the way things go. It just doesn't work out sometimes.”

Elliott added that he remains on good terms with Sharon despite their split.

He went on to reflect on how the show has changed his life, explaining: “What has been really nice is the response to the show. There’s been a lot of people reach out through social media to say how much they’ve enjoyed it so to be a part of that has been fantastic. It was so much fun.”

My Mum Your Dad’s Elliott and Sharon reveal they’re moving in together

Earlier this month, it was reported that the reason for Elliott and Sharon's split was due to distance - Elliott is based in Essex and Sharon in Sunderland.

A source told Mail Online at the time: "Elliott and Sharon had every intention of making their relationship work, but they knew it was always going to be tough.

"With Elliott's job, he could only really come up to see Sharon out of term time and she's had her own life-changing issues to deal with, namely her mother's passing. They split on good terms and will remain friends."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celebrity? Medical emergency explained

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial
Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

News

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show
I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit
Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Celebrities

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Celebrities

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities