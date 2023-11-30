My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram - ITV

By Alice Dear

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott and Sharon met on Davina McCall's dating show for single parents, but sadly split earlier this month.

My Mum Your Dad star Elliott has opened up about his split from Sharon, who he met on the guitar dating show earlier this year.

Elliott, a 53-year-old P.E teacher from Essex, was nominated to appear on the dating show by his son, Zach, while Sunderland-based Sharon was nominated by her daughter Tia.

The couple had an instant spark during their time at the retreat, and went on to become more serious after the show had finished - even planning to move in together later this year.

Sadly, the pair split earlier this month after several months together, with Elliott now breaking his silence on their split to OK! Magazine.

Sharon and Elliott dated for several months after filming My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the publication, he said: “It’s just the way things go. It just doesn't work out sometimes.”

Elliott added that he remains on good terms with Sharon despite their split.

He went on to reflect on how the show has changed his life, explaining: “What has been really nice is the response to the show. There’s been a lot of people reach out through social media to say how much they’ve enjoyed it so to be a part of that has been fantastic. It was so much fun.”

My Mum Your Dad’s Elliott and Sharon reveal they’re moving in together

Earlier this month, it was reported that the reason for Elliott and Sharon's split was due to distance - Elliott is based in Essex and Sharon in Sunderland.

A source told Mail Online at the time: "Elliott and Sharon had every intention of making their relationship work, but they knew it was always going to be tough.

"With Elliott's job, he could only really come up to see Sharon out of term time and she's had her own life-changing issues to deal with, namely her mother's passing. They split on good terms and will remain friends."

