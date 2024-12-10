Coleen Rooney reveals first thing Wayne said to her after leaving I’m a Celeb jungle

Coleen Rooney has revealed what her husband Wayne Rooney said when she left the jungle. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney has opened up about the first conversation she had with her husband Wayne upon leaving camp.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coleen Rooney, 38, has revealed the first thing her husband Wayne Rooney, 39, said when she left the I'm A Celeb jungle.

After coming in second place in the competition behind Danny Jones, 38, the mother-of-four has now disclosed the first thing she did when she left camp, as well as explaining why her youngest sons Kit, eight, and Cass, six, joined her in the jungle, despite it being school term time.

Speaking to The Sun about her conversation with Wayne, Coleen said: "I spoke to him as soon as I got in the car."

She added: "Wayne just said how proud he was. In the letter I got he said he's never missed me as much - and I can understand that because we've not spoke."

Coleen Rooney has revealed what Wayne said when she left the jungle. Picture: ITV

The Wagatha Christie star continued: "We've been apart for weeks and weeks on end, but we speak a number of times a day, we FaceTime.

"So to not have that communication, it's been tough. Obviously if anything drastic happens I would like to think they would have told me.

"But not keeping up to date on the kids' school and football... I'm so involved in all that back home. That was hard."

Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four children together. Picture: Getty

Coleen then revealed how it felt to leave the jungle, stating: "Obviously once you get out it's all chaotic.

"Obviously my mum, dad and the two younger kids were there, then Wayne and my two older ones at home. It was harder for them to come out of school. They're older, it's more serious.

"So we took the decision to keep them in school. The little ones, obviously it's easier. They've brought work away with them."

Coleen Rooney often shares images of her family on social media. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

The I'm A Celeb star added: "As soon as I came out I phoned home. They've all had a gathering in the house and watched it together. I have friends and family and the kids.

"They did say they weren't going to school tomorrow because the mum was in the final. I don't know what school's going to say about that but, you know, obviously they haven't come all the way to Australia so maybe they do deserve a day off."

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has been under the spotlight. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

This comes after Coleen received overwhelming support on social media following her appearance on the show.

Many fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss her time in camp.

One user wrote: "I'm a celebrity 2024 was a brilliant watch gutted Coleen didn't win but she done us all proud @ColeenRoo well done to all the other campers they where phenomenal aswell, especially a very well done to the 2024 King Danny what a series @imacelebrity smashed it"

Another added: "I've never had an opinion on Coleen Rooney. Never read any article about her or anything. Mad about her now. She's so genuine. Head screwed on, keeps to herself. No s***. I really like her #ImACeleb"

With a third stating: "Congratulations to Coleen Rooney for winning 2nd. @ColeenRoo has been amazing to watch in the Jungle. One of the strongest and best Campmates we’ve ever had. So proud of you for making it to the end and I’m sure @WayneRooney and the kids are as well. #ImACeleb"