Coleen Rooney reveals first thing Wayne said to her after leaving I’m a Celeb jungle

10 December 2024, 11:28

Coleen Rooney has revealed what her husband Wayne Rooney said when she left the jungle
Coleen Rooney has revealed what her husband Wayne Rooney said when she left the jungle. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney has opened up about the first conversation she had with her husband Wayne upon leaving camp.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Rooney, 38, has revealed the first thing her husband Wayne Rooney, 39, said when she left the I'm A Celeb jungle.

After coming in second place in the competition behind Danny Jones, 38, the mother-of-four has now disclosed the first thing she did when she left camp, as well as explaining why her youngest sons Kit, eight, and Cass, six, joined her in the jungle, despite it being school term time.

Speaking to The Sun about her conversation with Wayne, Coleen said: "I spoke to him as soon as I got in the car."

She added: "Wayne just said how proud he was. In the letter I got he said he's never missed me as much - and I can understand that because we've not spoke."

Coleen Rooney has revealed what Wayne said when she left the jungle
Coleen Rooney has revealed what Wayne said when she left the jungle. Picture: ITV

The Wagatha Christie star continued: "We've been apart for weeks and weeks on end, but we speak a number of times a day, we FaceTime.

"So to not have that communication, it's been tough. Obviously if anything drastic happens I would like to think they would have told me.

"But not keeping up to date on the kids' school and football... I'm so involved in all that back home. That was hard."

Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four children together
Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four children together. Picture: Getty

Coleen then revealed how it felt to leave the jungle, stating: "Obviously once you get out it's all chaotic.

"Obviously my mum, dad and the two younger kids were there, then Wayne and my two older ones at home. It was harder for them to come out of school. They're older, it's more serious.

"So we took the decision to keep them in school. The little ones, obviously it's easier. They've brought work away with them."

Coleen Rooney often shares images of her family on social media
Coleen Rooney often shares images of her family on social media. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

The I'm A Celeb star added: "As soon as I came out I phoned home. They've all had a gathering in the house and watched it together. I have friends and family and the kids.

"They did say they weren't going to school tomorrow because the mum was in the final. I don't know what school's going to say about that but, you know, obviously they haven't come all the way to Australia so maybe they do deserve a day off."

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has been under the spotlight
Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has been under the spotlight. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

This comes after Coleen received overwhelming support on social media following her appearance on the show.

Many fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss her time in camp.

One user wrote: "I'm a celebrity 2024 was a brilliant watch gutted Coleen didn't win but she done us all proud @ColeenRoo well done to all the other campers they where phenomenal aswell, especially a very well done to the 2024 King Danny what a series @imacelebrity smashed it"

Another added: "I've never had an opinion on Coleen Rooney. Never read any article about her or anything. Mad about her now. She's so genuine. Head screwed on, keeps to herself. No s***. I really like her #ImACeleb"

With a third stating: "Congratulations to Coleen Rooney for winning 2nd. @ColeenRoo has been amazing to watch in the Jungle. One of the strongest and best Campmates we’ve ever had. So proud of you for making it to the end and I’m sure @WayneRooney and the kids are as well. #ImACeleb"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 is ready for it's Christmas debut

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

Tulisa reflected on her time in the I'm A Celebrity camp as she missed the final

Tulisa explains absence from I'm A Celebrity final as campmates share support

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

When is the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show on TV? Exact date confirmed

The I'm A Celebrity winner will be crowned soon

What does the I'm A Celebrity winner get? Their prize revealed

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final? Sudden return to UK explained

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Trending on Heart

Ruth Langford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford takes swipe at Eamonn Holmes with candid divorce admission

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

There is lots to learn about Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Tulisa has spoken about her decision to leave Australia

Tulisa shares real reason she fled Australia following I'm A Celebrity exit

Maura Higgins admitted she had 'missed' Pete Wicks during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins shares exciting Pete Wicks relationship update following I'm A Celebrity exit
Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Are trains running today?

Are trains running today? List of services delayed amid nationwide fault

News

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis with 11 stone weight loss

Celebrities

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed ahead of the series

When does I'm A Celebrity end? Final date confirmed

Tony Mortimer has revealed the story behind 'Stay Another Day'

East 17's Tony Mortimer reveals the heartbreaking story behind 'Stay Another Day'

Andrew Ridgeley, then and now

Andrew Ridgeley facts: Wham singer's age, partner, family and friendship with George Michael explained
What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist

Ant and Dec reveal what they really think of I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

Celebrity Cyclone is facing a rule change this year

I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'ridiculous' rule change following vote-off twist