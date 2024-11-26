Coleen and Wayne Rooney's lookalike kids names, ages and pictures revealed

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four children together. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who are Coleen and Wayne's children and what are their names? Here's everything you need to know about their four sons.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coleen Rooney is taking time off mum duties as she competes in the I'm A Celebrity jungle leaving husband Wayne in charge of their four children.

After meeting when they were just teenagers, and before the height of Wayne's footballing career took off, the couple have become one of showbiz's most popular pairs with their relationship, wedding and family life all making headlines in the past.

Wayne and Coleen married in Italy in 2008 and welcomed their first son just one year later.

Here's a closer look at their busy family of four looking at their children's names, ages, interests and pictures.

Coleen Rooney's son Kai is set to become a big football star. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Instagram

Kai Wayne Rooney

Kai was the couple's first born who entered the world on November 2nd, 2009 meaning he turned 15 in 2024.

Coleen shared a collage of pictures of her eldest son on Instagram recently to celebrate his birthday. The proud mum wrote: "Happy 15th birthday @kairooney.10 … I love you so much and you make me burst with pride."

Coleen and Wayne confirmed his arrival and revealed he was nine days overdue and weighed in at 8lb 2oz. At the time, Coleen was 23 years old and Wayne was 24.

Kai, who looks exactly like dad Wayne, is also following in his foot steps and well on his way to becoming a professional footballer. With over 270,000 followers on Instagram, the teenager has recently signed a contract with Manchester United.

He has already been branded the 'future of Man Utd’ and thanks his dad for being his biggest inspiration.

Klay Rooney is also likely to follow in Wayne's footballing career. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Instagram

Klay Anthony Rooney

Over three years later, Coleen and Wayne welcomed second son Klay on May 21st, 2013. He turned 11 in 2024.

Celebrating his birthday this year, Coleen wrote on Instagram: "My happy, loving boy Klay is 11 today. Have the best birthday. I love you so much xxx."

It comes as no surprise to hear Klay is also a huge fan of football and in April 2022 competed in his first football tournament away from home.

Kit Rooney is Coleen and Wayne's third son. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Instagram

Kit Joseph Rooney

Two and half years later and it was another baby boy for the happy couple who welcomed Kit into the world on January 24, 2016. He turned eight in 2004.

Earlier this year the Rooney family celebrated Kit's First Holy Communion. At the time Coleen wrote: "Wish we were doing this all over again this weekend. Such a special day for Kit’s First Holy Communion. Thank you to everybody involved in making it such a fantastic celebration."

Kit enjoys a sporty lifestyle as much as his older brothers and has even been snapped in the boxing ring alongside them.

Cass Rooney is Coleen's 'smiley' youngest son. Picture: Coleen Rooney/Instagram

Cass Mac Rooney

The youngest of all the Rooney boys is Cass who entered the world on February 15, 2018. He celebrated his sixth birthday in 2024.

Breaking away from her 'K' name tradition, Coleen revealed she went for a 'C' after her because she never got to have her girl.

At the time of his arrival she tweeted: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful."

Calling him her "smiler", Coleen's little one has also been fully enjoying watching his mum in the jungle. Wearing a cork hat and his teddy pjs, as well as cuddling a kangaroo, a photo on her Instagram was captioned: "Cass catching up on episode 3 with his teddy. Keep going mum! #ImACeleb."

READ MORE: