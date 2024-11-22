Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth revealed: How they made their millions

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have earned an incredible amount over the years, and their wealth is continuing to grow.

Coleen Rooney has gained a legion of fans following her appearance on I'm A Celeb, with many viewers keen to know more about her life with husband Wayne Rooney.

Over the years, the Rooney family have gone on to carve out successful sporting and media careers, making millions of pounds. Despite their 'Wagatha Christie' ordeal with Rebekah and Jamie Vardy, these two have continued to grow their empire and accumulate some substantial wealth.

With Coleen rumoured to be the highest paid I'm A Celeb contestant of all time, interest regarding her and Wayne's wealth has piqued.

Here is everything we know about Coleen and Wayne Rooney's incredible net worth.

What is Wayne and Coleen Rooney's net worth?

Coleen and Wayne are estimate to have a combined net worth of £200millon, according to The Sun. The married couple have both contributed to their incredible wealth through different means.

Wayne has made the majority of his money through his footballing career, playing for teams such as Manchester United and Everton, whilst also representing England on an international level.

Following his retirement from playing in 2021, Wayne has gone on to take on the role of coach and manager for various English football teams. In 2023, the father-of-four was appointed as the manager of Birmingham City with his contract rumoured to be worth an eye-watering £1.5m a year.

The footballer has also released a number of books over the years such as Wayne Rooney My Story So Far, The Official Wayne Rooney Annual and My Decade in the Premier League.

Throughout his career, Wayne has worked with brands such as Nike, Nokia, Ford, Asda and Coca-Cola, which are sure to have boosted his bank balance.

Similarly Coleen has added a considerable amount of money to their partnership, with WAG rumoured to be paid £1.5m for taking part in I'm A Celeb.

Throughout her career the mother-of-four has released a workout DVD and collaborated with ASDA and Littlewoods on various campaigns. As well as this, Coleen has penned multiple books including her autobiography Welcome to My World, Coleen's Real Style and her four-book series Coleen Style Queen.

Together Coleen and Wayne appeared in their 2023 Disney+ documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, which saw the pair gain intense media attention.

The couple famously sold their wedding photos for a reported £2.5 million in 2006, and have owned various million-pound properties over the years.