Who is Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma? Age, job and Instagram revealed

14 February 2025, 17:22

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online
Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online. Picture: Instagram/@label.lady.1/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister, how old is she and what does she do for a living? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 35, shot to fame back in 2009 after being a finalist on The X Factor.

Since then she has gone on to become a household name, presenting shows such as Sort Your Life Out and Bricking It, while also being a regular panellist on Loose Women.

The mother-of-five has managed to carve out a successful career online where she often posts images of her children and her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash. However someone else who often appears on Stacey's social media is her sister Jemma.

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister, how old is she and what does she do for a living? Here is everything you need to know.

Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with her sister.
Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with her sister. Picture: Instagram/@label.lady.1

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister?

Stacey Solomon's sister is Jemma Solomon.

The two grew up together and have a close bond, with Jemma often appearing on Stacey's Instagram page. The sister's also share one step sister, two step brothers, a brother and a half-brother.

Stacey has spoken about the close relationship she has with her siblings, saying: "I would never call them my steps - that feels weird. We grew up brothers and sisters."

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon share a close bond
Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon share a close bond. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

How old is Stacey Solomon's sister?

Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma is 36-years-old.

Jemma Solomon is married to her husband Lee, with whom she shares three children, Darcy, 11, Mila, nine, and six-year-old Hudson.

Jemma Solomon and her husband Lee have three children together, Darcy, Mila and Hudson
Jemma Solomon and her husband Lee have three children together, Darcy, Mila and Hudson. Picture: Instagram/@label.lady.1

What is Stacey Solomon's sister's job?

Jemma Solomon is the owner of a bespoke label company called The Label Lady.

In an interview with the Mirror, Jemma opened up about juggling family life and her growing business.

The mother-of-three explained: "People always ask me how I do it. But, honestly, there’s no right or wrong way.

"Two of my kids are at Stacey’s, in the pool, and another is at a dress fitting for a skating competition. I’ll go home, round them all up, make dinner and then head to The Label Lady HQ to work on some orders.

"You just do what you have to do."

Jemma Solomon has also written a book about her business
Jemma Solomon has also written a book about her business. Picture: Instagram/@label.lady.1

What is Stacey Solomon's sister's Instagram?

Jemma Solomon has an Instagram page dedicated to her business The Label Lady, which is @label.lady.1.

She also uses @willows_den for her party planning business.

