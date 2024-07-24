Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

What happens at the end of Supacell? Does Michael save Dionne from dying? Will there be a second season of Supacell? Everything we know so far.

Supacell, the hit Netflix series, has left viewers with lots of questions following the final episode including; does Michael save Dionne? Does Dionne die? What is next for Michael, Andre, Sabrina, Rodney and Tazer?

With demands from viewers that Netflix bring the series back for a season two, fans are hoping that Michael (Tosin Cole), Sabrina (Nadine Mills), Tazer (Josh Tedeku), Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa) and Rodney (Calvin Demba) will be back to answer some of these questions.

Over the six episodes of the show, we watched as Michael attempted to bring the others with powers together in a bid to save his fiancée Dionne's life. In the final episode, while her fate was revealed, there are still so many elements which have gone unanswered.

Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Supacell, from Dionne's fate to the future for the reluctant superheros. Warning: this article contains spoilers for Supacell.

Supacell viewers have watched as Michael attempts to save Dionne from her death. Picture: Netflix

Supacell ending explained

Supacell ends with a shocking twist as Michael fails to save his fiancée Dionne from dying, despite the fact he was originally told by his future self she wouldn't die until 9th July.

Dionne is killed by Krazy who, after being stabbed by Michael, (post him going back in time to stop him murdering himself, Tazer, Sabrina, Andre, Rodney and Dionne) picks up a gun nearby and shoots towards the car which she is sat in.

Michael runs towards the car and discovers Dionne dying after withstanding a bullet wound in her throat and, despite him screaming for help, it appears none of the others with powers are able to help.

This came as a shock to viewers who were lead to believe that if Michael could bring himself, Andre, Tazer, Sabrina and Rodney together that they could save her life. For a second, it appeared that this was a possibility after Andre decides to switch sides from the capturers at the last minute.

Following these heartbreaking scenes, we see the group gather together (with Spud who has since come out of his coma) where Michael reveals that while he knows he can't bring Dionne back, he will be going to the future to find out who is really behind her death, vowing to get revenge. The group agree to help him, and just after all their eyes turn yellow, Michael teleports to the future.

Meanwhile, at the headquarters of the organisation hunting the group, Krazy begs Ray and Victoria to keep him alive following his failure to bring the group in. At this point, we find out that the 'big boss' of the organisation is none other than Victoria, the woman who also runs the sickle cell treatment centre where Michael's mother is being treated for her condition.

Krazy's pleas are ignored and he is killed, before Victoria tells Ray that she will now be doing things "her way" in order to get the job done.

Krazy is revealed to also have powers in the final episode of Supacell. Picture: Netflix

Does Dionne die in Supacell?

Yes, Dionne dies in the final episode of Supacell, despite Michael's attempts to bring himself, Andre, Tazer, Sabrina and Rodney together.

Earlier in the series, after he develops his powers, Michael travels to the future where his future self tells him that Dionne dies on the 9th July, which is just months away.

He tells him that the only way of saving her is to bring the others with powers together, something Michael sets out to do straight away while keeping this revelation from his wife-to-be.

In the final episode, Michael finally comes clean and tells Dionne the day she will die and explains his erratic behaviour has been to save her life.

The episode talks about the "butterfly effect" a lot, and it appears that the changes Michael has made to the present in order to stop her death only brought her death closer.

Victoria, who is the head of the sickle cell treatment facility, is revealed to be the 'boss' of the underground organisation. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a second season of Supacell?

At the moment, Netflix is yet to announce whether Supacell will be renewed for a second series, but with the positive reaction from fans, people are remaining positive that the story will continue.

The creator of the show, Rapman, is definitely not short on ideas for where the plot will go next, however, recently telling Digital Spy: " "I've got a three-season story in my head."

He added: “[I’m] not saying it can’t go over. But right now, I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3.”