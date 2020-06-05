Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune. Picture: Instagram

How much is Stacey Solomon worth? And how did she and Joe Swash make their money? Here's what we know...

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have become one of the nation’s most loved celebrity couples.

And with a whole host of reality shows, presenting jobs and advertising campaigns under their belts, these two are a force to be reckoned with.

But just how much are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash worth? Here’s what we know…

Stacey Solomon’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net worth, Stacey is worth around £4million thanks to her TV and social media career.

Stacey Solomon has more than 3million Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram

The 30-year-old has made a name for herself as a mummy influencer, always sharing photos and videos with children Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.

But before all this, Stacey shot onto our TV screens on The X Factor all the way back in 2009 and finished in third place during the 6th series.

The following year, Stacey appeared on I’m A Celebrity where she won over the whole nation and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Now, thanks to her TV appearances on Loose Women and CelebAbility, her sold-out clothing lines, her sponsored Instagram content and other projects, Stacey is set to bank a massive £1 million this year.

According to The Sun, the star's company's latest accounts reveal it is worth a staggering £888,763.

The publication report that this, added to he house contents and her personal account make her a very wealthy celeb.

Joe Swash net worth

According to Spear’s magazine, Stacey’s partner Joe Swash has a net worth of £100,000.

After leaving EastEnders as Mickey Miller back in 2008, Joe went on to appear in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! where he was also crowned the winner.

Following this, Joe was asked back to present spin-off show Celebrity Extra Camp and did this for ten years until stepping down in 2019.

Despite his success, Joe has declared bankruptcy twice, once in 2009 and once in 2013.

Speaking out about his money struggles, Joe told the Mirror that he was irresponsible with his money, admitting: "I was chucking it away on stuff I didn't need. I went out every night and had a house with a mortgage.

"When you are young you just don't think it is ever going to end. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years."

Joe was also forced to stay off work for a year after contracting viral meningitis.

"I fell behind on tax and bills and buried my head in the sand, which was the worst thing to do," he said, adding: "The second time it happened when I was on TV and I felt embarrassed and wondered how I managed to get myself into that situation. But it can happen to anybody."

