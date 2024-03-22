Stacey Solomon's jaw-dropping weekly earnings revealed as star makes £3million in a year

Stacey Solomon's weekly earnings have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon's weekly earnings have been revealed and they are seriously impressive.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has carved out a successful career after shooting to fame on The X Factor in 2009.

Since then the mother-of-five has gone on to win I'm A Celebrity, star as a regular panellist on Loose Women, present her own show Sort Your Life Out, create homeware and clothing ranges with ASDA and Primark, and invest in various small businesses.

With all of these exciting ventures, it has now been revealed how much money Stacey has made in the past year.

According to The Mirror, Stacey- who is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42- reportedly raked in a whopping £3million last year, averaging out to around £58,000 a week.

Stacey Solomon's earnings have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The publication stated that the TV star is "sitting on cash and assets of £4.3m for the year to the end of June 2023", which is up from the £2.9m she made in 2022.

Records at Companies House show that Stacey's firm Key Map Entertainments Ltd was previously valued at £1,373,245 in 2022, however this has now increased to £2.2m.

Stacey Solomon has been married to Joe Swash since 2022. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The DIY connoisseur is also set to add to her net worth with the launch of her new cosmetics firm, Belle & Rose.

Named after her daughters, the company is still very much in its infancy, however official documents lodged in Companies House state that the firm will "retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores".

Stacey Solomon is mother to Leighton, Rose, Belle, Rex and Harry. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Fans of Stacey won't be surprised at her incredible net worth, as the social media influencer often documents her working day on Instagram.

After building up a substantial following on the platform, Stacey has given her followers an insight into her work and home life, meaning they have also been introduced to Stacey and Joe's £1.2million home, Pickle Cottage.

The famous pair live there with Stacey's sons 15-year-old Zachary 15, Leighton, 11, as well as the couple's three children Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle. Joe is also father to 16-year-old Harry from a previous relationship.

