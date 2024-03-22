Stacey Solomon's jaw-dropping weekly earnings revealed as star makes £3million in a year

22 March 2024, 11:33

Stacey Solomon's weekly earnings have been revealed
Stacey Solomon's weekly earnings have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon's weekly earnings have been revealed and they are seriously impressive.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has carved out a successful career after shooting to fame on The X Factor in 2009.

Since then the mother-of-five has gone on to win I'm A Celebrity, star as a regular panellist on Loose Women, present her own show Sort Your Life Out, create homeware and clothing ranges with ASDA and Primark, and invest in various small businesses.

With all of these exciting ventures, it has now been revealed how much money Stacey has made in the past year.

According to The Mirror, Stacey- who is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42- reportedly raked in a whopping £3million last year, averaging out to around £58,000 a week.

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie
Stacey Solomon's earnings have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The publication stated that the TV star is "sitting on cash and assets of £4.3m for the year to the end of June 2023", which is up from the £2.9m she made in 2022.

Records at Companies House show that Stacey's firm Key Map Entertainments Ltd was previously valued at £1,373,245 in 2022, however this has now increased to £2.2m.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon's heartwarming gesture to widowed father-of-two leaves Sort My Life Out viewers in tears

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Stacey Solomon has been married to Joe Swash since 2022
Stacey Solomon has been married to Joe Swash since 2022. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The DIY connoisseur is also set to add to her net worth with the launch of her new cosmetics firm, Belle & Rose.

Named after her daughters, the company is still very much in its infancy, however official documents lodged in Companies House state that the firm will "retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores".

Stacey Solomon is mother to Leighton, Rose, Belle, Rex and Harry
Stacey Solomon is mother to Leighton, Rose, Belle, Rex and Harry. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Fans of Stacey won't be surprised at her incredible net worth, as the social media influencer often documents her working day on Instagram.

After building up a substantial following on the platform, Stacey has given her followers an insight into her work and home life, meaning they have also been introduced to Stacey and Joe's £1.2million home, Pickle Cottage.

The famous pair live there with Stacey's sons 15-year-old Zachary 15, Leighton, 11, as well as the couple's three children Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle. Joe is also father to 16-year-old Harry from a previous relationship.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon mum-shamed over Belle's first birthday celebrations

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

What will Jono have to say for himself?

MAFS Australia's Lauren in tears as Jonathan and Ellie's secret texting is exposed

Married at First Sight

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack apparently hired a place for him and Tori to stay in during homestays week

MAFS Australia's Jack 'used Airbnb for homestays' because he was 'still living with ex-fiancée'

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have detailed their relationship in their new book

Sue Radford 'doesn't speak' to husband Noel due to strain of having 22 kids

MAFS Australia contestants Jack and Lauren got into a screaming match

MAFS Australia's Jack breaks silence following controversial 'muzzle your woman' comments

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The Sports Agents

The News Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks go forward? Exact date and time

Lifestyle

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Jade tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Who is Jade from MAFS Australia? Her age, job, daughter and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

This is the MAFS couple no one saw coming!

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as cheating scandal unfolds

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Jayden and Eden's relationship is unravelling as the groom struggles to understand her anxiety

MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

Married at First Sight

Fans have said the latest Sort Your Life Out episode was 'awkward'

Sort Your Life Out viewers claim episode was 'too intrusive' after contestant breaks down in tears
Ash has revealed some behind-the-scenes gossip after Madeleine caused a stir on social media

MAFS Australia's Ash reveals 'crazy' unaired honeymoon moments with wife Madeleine

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother has seen multiple housemates leave the show

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother? Full list of evicted housemates revealed

TV & Movies

Ted Baker is said to have appointed administrators

Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale?

News

MAFS Australia's Stephen found it difficult to accept his facial scars

MAFS Australia's Stephen reveals tragic story behind facial scars

Married at First Sight

Michael tied the knot with Stephen on MAFS Australia

Who is Michael from MAFS Australia? His age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren looks unrecognisable before botox and filler

Married at First Sight