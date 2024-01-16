Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Stacey Solomon has revealed why her content has changed. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has made a moving confession as to why her online content has changed.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has admitted that she's 'lost her confidence' after having children.

In a candid Instagram Story shared last night, a fan asked the Loose Women panellist if she would be posting any more dancing videos. Stacey replied stating that she had 'lost her confidence a bit' and she hoped this year would give her the 'ability to let go'.

The mother-of-five also mentioned that she thinks her feelings may be due to her hormones after having Rose, two, and Belle, 11-months, so close together.

Writing on her Story, Stacey stated: "Honestly, I think this is another example of me just losing my confidence a bit. I don't know if it's having 2 babies so close & hormones everywhere, but... I miss this too."

Stacey Solomon has admitted she has lost confidence. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The Sort Your Life Out presenter continued:

"I love being stupid & silly & cleaning the house like a loser. This is what I hope the f*** it year bings most of all: the ability to let go & just be me and do what makes me laugh out loud!!"

Watch Stacey Solomon's video here:

Stacey Solomon admits she’s lost her confidence as she shares old dancing hoover video

Stacey also revealed she was no longer going to let anyone 'dull her light' and planned to set some 'serious boundaries' in 2024.

The X Factor finalist wrote: "First and foremost I’m going to just do s*** no matter what the little voice in the back of my head says. F*** it. You only live once!

"I’m also not going to make myself small & dull my light to make other people feel better. I’d say over the last few year I’ve been a bit of a mug in some ways."

Stacey Solomon has five children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"I’ve turned down opportunities or taken certain paths because people who I thought mattered have wanted it. And it made them happy.

"But I’ve realised the only people who matter are the ones who want to lift you up. Support every crazy idea you have. Fill you with confidence & love. Those are the people to keep close. Let the rest go. If you have to change who you are to make somebody happy, they’re not the right somebody.

"I am also going to stay strong on the power of NO. Saying No is ok & 2024 is going to be the year of being brace enough to say no when I need to & set some serious boundaries."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share three young children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"But honestly I want to say say f*** it & follow some dreams & ideas I haven’t been strong enough to go for in the past. I’d love to go on more adventures with the pickles & not worry if I should or if it’s ok.

"Mostly I’d love to invest in more female founded small businesses this year. And lift other people up and also build something for my pickle for the future."

Stacey Solomon wrote a candid confession on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This comes after Stacey had a health scare while on holiday in Jamaica, leaving her hospitalised.

The TV favourite revealed she was experiencing flu-like symptoms and ended up on an IV drip.

Luckily Stacey is feeling much better and has returned home to Pickle Cottage with her family.

