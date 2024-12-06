Tulisa shares real reason she fled Australia following I'm A Celebrity exit

6 December 2024, 12:05

Tulisa has spoken about her decision to leave Australia
Tulisa has spoken about her decision to leave Australia. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity's Tulisa has revealed why she's left Australia and returned to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa, 36, has released a statement revealing why she has chosen to leave Australia and miss the finale episode.

Earlier this week it was reported that the N-Dubz singer had flown back to the UK after she was evicted from the jungle. The 36-year-old had previously posted a video on Instagram detailing the reason she had skipped her appearance on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked and deleted all traces of the show from her social media.

Whilst her fellow evicted campmates Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Maura Higgins and Barry McGuiggan remain at their Australian hotel, a a spokesperson for Tulisa has explained why she chose to return home before the show crowns the 2024 King or Queen of the Jungle.

They began: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans."

Tulisa has revealed why she won't attend the I'm A Celebrity reunion
Tulisa has revealed why she won't attend the I'm A Celebrity reunion. Picture: ITV

The spokesperson added: "She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

"It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

Tulisa was the third celebrity to be evicted
Tulisa was the third celebrity to be evicted. Picture: ITV

They then went on to address claims Tulisa had fallen out with her best friend Michelle, saying: "There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle.

"They haven’t argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa... This story has been completely fabricated and wasn’t even sent to Tulisa’s team for a chance to comment prior to publication.

"The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons."

Tulisa Contostavlos was one of the I'm A Celeb contestants
Tulisa Contostavlos was one of the I'm A Celeb contestants. Picture: Shutterstock

Normally after a celebrity has been dumped from camp, they would remain in a hotel in Australia until the final.

However since Tulisa has left the country and the final is in a matter of days (December 8th), it is unlikely she will fly back out to attend the crowning ceremony.

Her return to the UK comes after she shared a video in which she said she was feeling "overwhelmed" since exiting the jungle and need "little bit of time for me".

Watch Tulisa discuss I'm A Celeb here:

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Despite Tulisa's absence from the finale, the rest of the 2024 cast will be in attendance.

These include Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Barry McGuiggan, Maura Higgins and current campmates Oti Mabuse, Revered Richard Coles, Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and GK Barry.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Full list of eliminated celebrities

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed ahead of the series

When does I'm A Celebrity end? Final date confirmed

Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist

Ant and Dec reveal what they really think of I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

Celebrity Cyclone is facing a rule change this year

I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'ridiculous' rule change following vote-off twist

Tulisa has spoken out single leaving I'm A Celeb

Tulisa's mysterious I'm A Celebrity 'snub' explained as star breaks silence

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Maura Higgins admitted she had 'missed' Pete Wicks during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins shares exciting Pete Wicks relationship update following I'm A Celebrity exit
Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Are trains running today?

Are trains running today? List of services delayed amid nationwide fault

News

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis with 11 stone weight loss

Celebrities

Mariah Carey has become the pop star of Christmas

Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

The best movies of 2024

The 17 best movies of 2024, ranked

2024's best songs

20 of the biggest and best songs of 2024, ranked

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

Tony Mortimer has revealed the story behind 'Stay Another Day'

East 17's Tony Mortimer reveals the heartbreaking story behind 'Stay Another Day'

Andrew Ridgeley, then and now

Andrew Ridgeley facts: Wham singer's age, partner, family and friendship with George Michael explained
What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

Maura Higgins' mum has spoken out about her daughter's romance with Pete Wicks

Maura Higgins' mum shares verdict on Pete Wicks romance after I'm A Celebrity admission

Christmas TV in 2024 has lots to offer for the holiday season

11 Christmas TV specials you definitely have to watch in 2024

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2024?

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2024? Exact date revealed