Tulisa shares real reason she fled Australia following I'm A Celebrity exit

Tulisa has spoken about her decision to leave Australia. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity's Tulisa has revealed why she's left Australia and returned to the UK.

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa, 36, has released a statement revealing why she has chosen to leave Australia and miss the finale episode.

Earlier this week it was reported that the N-Dubz singer had flown back to the UK after she was evicted from the jungle. The 36-year-old had previously posted a video on Instagram detailing the reason she had skipped her appearance on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked and deleted all traces of the show from her social media.

Whilst her fellow evicted campmates Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Maura Higgins and Barry McGuiggan remain at their Australian hotel, a a spokesperson for Tulisa has explained why she chose to return home before the show crowns the 2024 King or Queen of the Jungle.

They began: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans."

Tulisa has revealed why she won't attend the I'm A Celebrity reunion. Picture: ITV

The spokesperson added: "She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

"It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

Tulisa was the third celebrity to be evicted. Picture: ITV

They then went on to address claims Tulisa had fallen out with her best friend Michelle, saying: "There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle.

"They haven’t argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa... This story has been completely fabricated and wasn’t even sent to Tulisa’s team for a chance to comment prior to publication.

"The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons."

Tulisa Contostavlos was one of the I'm A Celeb contestants. Picture: Shutterstock

Normally after a celebrity has been dumped from camp, they would remain in a hotel in Australia until the final.

However since Tulisa has left the country and the final is in a matter of days (December 8th), it is unlikely she will fly back out to attend the crowning ceremony.

Her return to the UK comes after she shared a video in which she said she was feeling "overwhelmed" since exiting the jungle and need "little bit of time for me".

Watch Tulisa discuss I'm A Celeb here:

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Despite Tulisa's absence from the finale, the rest of the 2024 cast will be in attendance.

These include Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Barry McGuiggan, Maura Higgins and current campmates Oti Mabuse, Revered Richard Coles, Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and GK Barry.