Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Tulsa's net worth? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the singer as she enters the Australian jungle.

Tulisa has had a huge career which includes her achievements in band N-Dubz, her solo singing stint and even two series as a judge on The X Factor and now, she's swapping all the glitz and glam for the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Following a comeback tour with cousin Dappy and ex-boyfriend Fazer, Tulisa looks set to propel herself back into the spotlight as she joins the ITV Australian line up alongside Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Loose Women's Jane Moore.

Personally, Tulisa has been through a lot too which includes health issues, public scandals including a sex tape and online trolling.

Set to take on Ant and Dec's jungle, here's everything you need to know about Tulisa from her age, real name, ex-boyfriends and even her net worth.

Tulisa rose to fame in group N-Dubz. Picture: Getty

How old is Tulisa and where is she from?

Tulisa was born on July 13, 1988 meaning she celebrated her 36th birthday in 2024.

A real London girl, she was born and raised in Camden with her Irish mum Anne and father Steve who is of Greek heritage. Her parents split when she was young.

Tulisa has a half brother called Steve who she was only united with in 2013.

What is Tulisa's real name?

The world and her family know her as Tulisa but her real name is actually Tula Paulinea Contostavlos.

The reason she goes by Tulisa is because her grandmother is also called Tula and 'Tulisa' means 'tiny Tula' in Greek.

How tall is Tulisa?

Tulisa is 5ft 5inches tall which is 1.68m in height.

Tulisa has made a brilliant net worth for herself thanks to her successful career. Picture: Tulisa/Instagram

Who is Tulisa dating and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Tulisa doesn't appear to be dating anyone at the moment and in 2023 confessed in an interview she has been celibate for two years.

It's fair to say the singer has had a turbulent love life with ex-boyfriend Justin Edwards even releasing a sex tape of her. She has spoken openly about the ordeal which left her feeling "ashamed".

She also dated fellow band member Fazer on and off for years before they finally split in 2012.

What has Tulisa achieved in her career and what is her net worth?

A singer, songwriter, rapper and television personality, Tulisa has had a big career.

Her time in N-Dubz is some of her most memorable achievements with top songs including 'I Need You', 'Papa Can You Hear Me?' and 'Best Behaviour'.

In 2012, she went big on her solo career as well as landing a contract on The X Factor as a judge.

All this has helped Tulisa bank an incredible net worth of £3.1million.