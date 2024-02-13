Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

13 February 2024, 12:35

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother
Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has spoken about the difficulties of being a teenage mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has opened up about the difficulties of being a single teenage mum after giving birth to her son Zachary, 15, when she was 18-years-old.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter revealed that she was on benefits while caring for her young child and said that she 'wouldn't have kept her baby alive' if she didn't become organised.

Now married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42, and mother to Leighton, 11, Rex, 4, Rose, 2, and one-year-old Belle, Stacey and her family live together in Pickle Cottage.

However it hasn't always been plain sailing for the Loose Women panellist, as the early days of being a mum weren't easy for Stacey.

Stacey Solomon smiles with her son Zachary
Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with her son Zachary. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Speaking to OK! Stacey said: "When I had Zachary, I went from a carefree, I'm-never-gonna-die-life-is-fantastic teenager to, 'I've got a child who depends on me'.

"I had a baby who was in the nursery at college and then I had to get a job afterwards to pay for college."

Read more: Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Stacey Solomon with Joe Swash and her children, Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon has five children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The mother-of-five continued: "I tried to hang on to my social life and I just couldn't do it. I realised immediately that if I wasn't meticulously organised, I couldn't get my milk vouchers.

"I had to pick up my giro at a certain time every week, I had to get the baby into nursery and out of nursery at a certain time there was so much for me to remember and think about. If I didn't get my a*** in gear, I wouldn't have survived.

"I wouldn't have passed my A levels and I wouldn't have kept my baby alive. It shocked me into it. Every time I slipped back from that organised self, I would just feel I couldn't cope with life."

Stacey Solomon sings on The X Factor in 2009
Stacey Solomon took part in The X Factor in 2009. Picture: ITV

Stacey shares Zachary with her ex-partner and childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

After becoming a mother, Stacey entered The X Factor which thrust her into the limelight. The singing sensation finished the show in third place and has gone on to carve out a successful media career in the years following.

In 2010 she won I'm A Celebrity and has since presented Great British Bake-Off: The Professionals and Stacey Soloman's Crafty Christmas.

Stacey Solomon often posts images of her children on social media
Stacey Solomon often posts images of her children on social media. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey hasn't taken her career lightly, stating: "People will say, 'Oh you work hard,'but the reality is I got so lucky.

"I worked really hard and gave it my absolute best, but I still have been lucky to have fallen into those situations where somebody gave me an opportunity. Honestly, I'm just running with it. I'll keep going until it finishes.

"I’m waiting for someone to be like, ‘Oh, it’s all over now. It was just a big joke'. I laugh with my mum all the time. I’ve been in scenarios that neither of us could ever imagine.

"I got to interview Boris Johnson once and my mum just rang me up laughing, going, ‘What are you doing with Boris Johnson?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, Mum!’ Every opportunity I get, we can’t believe it."

Read more: Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Read more: Stacey Solomon urges fans not to 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to grandmother

Read more" Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Latest News

See more Latest News

TUI to take flight from London listing in blow to City

UK & World

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

Mariupol is now a 'beautiful' and 'rebuilt city' and Ukrainian forces should have surrendered earlier, Putin's ambassador to UK says

UK & World

Kelvin Kiptum: Four 'unidentified people' came looking for marathon runner days before his death, athlete's father says

UK & World

Labour suspends parliamentary candidate Graham Jones over 'unacceptable' Israel comments

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

Showbiz

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

Child making pancakes [stock image]

Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Lifestyle

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Valentine's Day meal deals: ASDA, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi and more

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat riders strike on Valentine's Day

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another

Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update as she moves in with Tinder boyfriend

Showbiz

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

The Love Island odds are in

Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer

Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024

Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

TV & Movies

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

TV & Movies