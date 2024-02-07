Stacey Solomon mum-shamed over Belle's first birthday celebrations

Stacey Solomon has been trolled by fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has been trolled online after revealing Belle's birthday decorations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has been trolled by fans online after showcasing her decorations for Belle's first birthday.

The Loose Women panelist was busy preparing Pickle Cottage last weekend for her youngest child's first birthday party, and decided to share her decorating journey online.

Stacey-who is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42- has learnt a few tips from presenting Sort Your Life Out and decided to make a giant make cupcake to celebrate Belle's big day.

Despite saving money making the DIY gift, the special occasion called for an expensive looking flower garland, which ended up riling up some of her followers.

Stacey Solomon showed off her birthday decorations for Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

One person commented: "My god that’s expensive to make I looked at the prices of flowers and you need quite a few."

Another added: "Looks amazing....effective and dreamy..however I think the cost of flowers would be quite high for a lot of people... x."

A third wrote: "Very expensive for the lay folk x."

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Read more: Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

The flower garland caused a stir online. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Despite the negative fan reactions to her creations, the mother-of-five also made a gorgeous pink birthday cake for Belle, and still managed to enjoy the day with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey showed off her final designs, writing: "🌷 Proud 🌷 I’ve finally finished Belle’s birthday decorations. 🥹 I can’t wait for her to wake up to this full of love sensory display tomorrow 😂🥹

"I can not believe it’s been a whole year already. 😭 We are ready to celebrate you baby girl. To the moon and stars and back again Belle 🌷🥹"

Watch Stacey Solomon decorate for Belle's birthday here:

Stacey Solomon shows off Belle’s birthday decorations

Fans of Stacey were quick to defend her in the comments, writing: "As a stylist myself I have to say you have done fab ! X she will love it!

A second wrote: "Looks absolutely amazing❤️Happy 1st birthday beautiful Belle❤️xxx"

With a third adding: "Oh my days it’s absolutely beautiful 😍😍😍😍 so so pretty 💖💖💖"

Stacey Solomon make a DIY cupcake. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This isn't the first time Stacey has been accused of 'flaunting her wealth', after she was criticised for bringing her whole family on a trip to Jamaica over the festive period.

After posting pictures of her time abroad, fans hit out at Stacey regarding how much the trip would cost.

One person commented: "I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional.

"Another wrote: "It’s a disgusting display of wealth while everyone in the country is struggling 🤢."

Read more: Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Read more: Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?