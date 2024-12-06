Are trains running today? List of services delayed amid nationwide fault

6 December 2024, 08:40 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 08:49

Are trains running today?
Are trains running today? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Are trains running today? Which train lines and services are affected by the communication fault? When will the fault be fixed? Everything we know so far, explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This morning (Friday, December 6) several trains have either been cancelled or delayed amid a nationwide fault with the communication systems.

National Rail have said that the issue is with the communication between train drivers and signallers, however, they are yet to share when the problem will be fixed.

Services across London, Scotland and Southern England are being affected, with train lines including The Elizabeth Line, South Western Railway, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Southeastern and Thameslink services as well as Scotrail being affected.

South Western Railway is one of the train services affected by the fault
South Western Railway is one of the train services affected by the fault. Picture: Alamy

Are trains running today?

Yes, trains are running today (Friday, December 6). However, a nationwide fault on the communication systems for several lines will be affected.

The issue, which affects the communication system between the train drivers and signallers, means that some services may be delayed, altered or cancelled.

National Rail are urging people to check their trains before starting their journey.

Which train lines are delayed by communication fault?

At the moment, these are the train companies and lines which are being affected by the communication fault:

  • The Elizabeth Line in London and southern England
  • South Western Railway
  • Gatwick Express
  • Great Northern
  • Southern
  • Southeastern
  • Thameslink services
  • Scotrail

You can find the latest updates for each line here:

The issue, which affects the communication system between the train drivers and signallers, means that some services may be delayed, altered or cancelled (picture dated November 27, 2024)
The issue, which affects the communication system between the train drivers and signallers, means that some services may be delayed, altered or cancelled (picture dated November 27, 2024). Picture: Alamy

How long will the communication fault last?

At the moment, there is no information from National Rail as to how long it will take for the communication fault to be fixed.

In a statement, they said: "Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations."

They added, however, that they expect the delays across Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network to continue until 12.00pm.

