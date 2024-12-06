Molly-Mae Behind It All: Release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has a brand new reality TV series which is set to air in 2025. We've got all the latest gossip surrounding when the show is out, who stars in it and how you can watch.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has released a first look trailer for her brand new TV series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Following her split from Tommy Fury in 2024, the Filter by Molly-Mae founder has now allowed cameras into her home, as she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her life since their dramatic break-up.

In a teaser for the show, fans can see Molly-Mae juggling motherhood with her career, as her daughter Bambi approaches her second birthday. With guest appearances from family and friends, viewers will be able to witness the Love Island star's life away from the spotlight, as she launches her new brand Maebe.

When does the Molly-Mae documentary come out, who is in the cast, how many episodes are there and where can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know about her new reality TV show.

Molly-Mae Hague is taking part in a documentary series about her life. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

What is Molly-Mae: Behind It All about?

The series is set to document Molly-Mae's life as she deals with motherhood and her career amidst her break-up from Tommy.

In a teaser for the show, the reality series promises to give fans "unprecedented access into Molly-Mae's life behind the vlog camera."

How many episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All are there?

There are a total of six episodes in season one of Molly-Mae: Behind It All, however they will not all be released at the same time.

Instead, three episodes will be released first, with a further three being available to stream shortly afterwards.

Watch the trailer for Molly-Mae's TV show here:

First look at Molly-Mae Hague’s new reality show

When is Molly-Mae: Behind It All released?

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will be released on January 17th 2025, with a further three episodes following in Spring of the same year.

Unfortunately the exact date of when the next three episodes of the show will be released is currently unknown, however we're keeping our eyes peeled for any information!

Where can I watch Molly-Mae: Behind It All?

Viewers can stream Molly-Mae: Behind It All from January 16th on Amazon Prime. It isn't clear what time the episodes are released, however Prime series are normally available to watch from 8am.

It is believed Molly-Mae Hague will discuss her split from Tommy Fury . Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Who are the cast of Molly-Mae: Behind It All?

The full cast of Molly-Mae: Behind It All has not been revealed yet, however in the teaser it is clear Molly-Mae's daughter Bambi will make an appearance.

It is assumed Molly's sister Zoe Rae and her mother Debbie Gordon will feature in the show, alongside Molly's agent and friend Francesca Britton.

It is unclear whether Tommy will be involved in the series, however it is assumed he will not be taking part.

Will there be a season two of Molly-Mae: Behind It All?

Amazon Prime are yet to confirm if there will be a second series of Molly-Mae: Behind It All, however if there are any updates we'll let you know!