Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on claims Tommy Fury split was 'publicity stunt'

Molly-Mae Hague as spoken out regarding her relationship with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after fans accused her and Tommy Fury of orchestrating their shock break-up.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has broken her silence regarding her break-up with Tommy Fury, 25, hours after the boxer revealed his alcohol consumption contributed to their dramatic split.

During the premiere of her upcoming documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All, the mother-of-one opened up about her relationship with the father of her daughter. So far the couple have faced cheating accusations and rumours that their break-up was a publicity stunt, however the Love Island runner-up has defended their split, hitting back at the 'painful' allegations.

The Maebe founder told the Daily Mail: "I actually say in the documentary that I wish it was a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier... That for me above everything has been the most frustrating part."

Molly-Mae continued: "Because going through all of this with the turmoil of a breakup has been incredibly hard."

She went on to add: "To have those comments and I do see the comments, I see all of them, and people saying 'this has obviously just been done for the launch of her brand or a publicity stunt' that is very painful to read because it's real life.

"Tommy and I have a baby together and it's very, very real. It's a really hard thing that we have both gone through the past six months.

"I wish it was a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier, but it isn't, and I think this documentary will clear up any questions of that.

"You see the real side to it; it's like you're a fly on the wall and I think people will be quite surprised by how honest we have been."

The Filter By Molly-Mae mogul then confirmed she and Tommy shared a kiss on New Year's Eve, adding: "We are navigating a really complicated time in both our lives in the public eye. This is a whole new territory for me.

"I have never really had to... Tommy and mine's relationship has been in the public eye always but to deal with this breakup with millions of eyes watching you it is hard, and it is complicated."

She continued: "The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube or publicly is because simply we are both navigating it ourselves, we are figuring it out as adults and as parents."

Molly-Mae went on to state: "We are doing the best we can, but I really do think the documentary is going to answer a lot of questions. We touch on that situation you'll see a little snippet in the trailer...

"The last thing I ever want is any confusion, I don't want people to feel confused by things that were going on. We try to explain things the best we can.

"When I agreed to do this documentary, I said I am doing it fully, the highs, the lows, the good days, the bad days, it's all got to be in there."

This revelation comes after Tommy admitted his alcohol use was the reason for his split from Molly-Mae.

During a candid interview with Men's Health, the At Home With The Furys star explained that cheating wasn't a factor in the demise of their relationship.

The 25-year-old stated: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25-years-old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

The father-of-one added: "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

"If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Fans are hoping the pair will discuss their split in the Molly-Mae: Behind It All documentary which begins on January 17th 2025.