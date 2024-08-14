Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children and relationship with Tommy Fury explained

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

How old is Molly-Mae, what is her net worth, who is her daughter Bambi and what happened between her and Tommy Fury?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has recently announced her break-up from Tommy Fury, 25, after five years together, leading many to want to know more about the Love Island star.

After being catapulted to fame following her appearance on the hit ITV show, Molly has gone on to carve out a successful career working with PrettyLittleThing, garnering over 7 million followers on Instagram and featuring in the hit Netflix series At Home with the Furys.

As she takes a break from from social media following her painful split, fans are keen to learn more about Molly's life away from the public eye.

How old is Molly-Mae, how many children does she have, what is her net worth and what happened between her and Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague is a successful influencer. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

How old is Molly- Mae?

Molly is 25-years-old and was born on the 26th of May 1999, making her a Gemini.

The influencer was 20-years-old when she took part in Love Island back in 2019.

What is Molly-Mae's net worth?

After amassing almost 8 million followers on Instagram, Molly is reportedly worth over £6million, according to The Sun.

As well as partnering with various brands on her social media platforms, Molly has also crafted a savvy business career. From 2021-2023 the 25-year-old was the creative director of PrettyLittleThing before stepping down to focus on motherhood.

She also appeared on the hit Netflix series At Home with the Furys, which is sure to have added to her burgeoning bank account.

Molly-Mae Hague is reportedly worth millions of pounds. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

How many children does Molly-Mae have?

Molly has one child, a daughter called Bambi who was born in January 2023. The Instagram favourite often shares images of her child on social media and her YouTube channel.

Speaking about becoming a mother, Molly told her subscribers: "Becoming a mum is the best thing to ever happen to me but it is also the hardest thing that has ever happened to me.

"I have found it really really hard, the one word to describe it, to describe the past two months would be overwhelming. Every single day you can't believe the 360 your life has taken, it is a very hard thing to wrap your head around, it is the biggest life change that no one can prepare you for."

Molly-Mae Hague is mother to one-year-old Bambi. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

What happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy?

It isn't clear why Molly-Mae and Tommy split, however in August 2024 the mother-of-one released a statement on Instagram detailing her split from her fiancée.

Molly wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."