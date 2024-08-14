Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae has announced her break up from Tommy Fury after five years together.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has announced her split from Tommy Fury, 25, after five years together.

Taking to Instagram, Molly posted an emotional statement which read: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

The couple share one-year-old daughter Bambi together and got engaged in 2023 after meeting on Love Island in 2019.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...