Molly-Mae Hague engaged to Tommy Fury after surprise romantic proposal

24 July 2023, 10:29

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

Love Island's Molly-Mae shared a video of Tommy's heartfelt proposal, boasting thousands of roses and a huge diamond ring.

Molly-Mae Hague has announced she's engaged to boyfriend Tommy Fury after he proposed on a cliff top during a family holiday to Ibiza.

The Love Island stars, who fell head over heels for each other during the 2019 series, shared the happy news on social media with a beautiful black and white video capturing the sweet moment he got down on one knee.

Holding their six-month-old daughter Bambi in his arms, Tommy greeted Molly in a sharp black suit surrounded by white roses to ask the all-important question.

With a huge grin on his face, he presented the 24-year-old fashion icon with a sparkling diamond ring as he asked for her hand in marriage.

Tommy surprised Molly-Mae with a lavish clifftop proposal in Ibiza.
Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

The mother-of-one broke down in floods of tears as she accepted the sparkler and brought her baby girl and new fiancé in for an emotional hug.

Dressed in a tailored white jumpsuit with her long wavy hair pulled back, it looked as though Molly-Mae was ready to tie the knot in her wedding-inspired outfit.

The adorable video, captioned "Forever. 23/07/23💍😭", was flooded with messages from friends, family and former Islanders who sent well wishes to the pair.

The mother-of-one broke down when she spotted Tommy holding daughter Bambi surrounded by roses.
Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

Commenting on the clip, Molly-Mae's best friend Maura Higgins wrote: "BALLING AGAIN!!!!!!!!! ILYSM 🤍🤍🤍 CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO 🥹."

Love Island host Maya Jama added: "WE LOVE TO SEE IT! 😍😍😍❤️ congratulations you cuteys."

Stacey Solomon was thrilled with the news, writing: "Awww congratulations 🥲 so happy for you all 🤍🤍."

While cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch said: "I can’t even 🥹😭 such a beautiful family ❤️ I’ve followed your whole love story from the very start and the love you have for each other fills my heart .. along with millions of others , so thank you ❤️ congratulations Molly Tommy and Bambi 💍 Wishing you all Health and happiness … always xxxx."

Former Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Amber Gill also shared their congratulations with the couple.

The couple shared a family hug with Bambi after Tommy popped the question – and Molly-Mae said yes!
Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

News of the engagement comes weeks after a source claimed the duo were planning a huge, Disney-themed wedding.

The insider told Heat magazine: "Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they'd have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.

"They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony.

"They're huge fans of Disney, so Molly will be wearing a princess gown and arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. She wants the full Cinderella experience."

